Ravens Hosted ‘Rising’ Draft Prospect, Potential Partner for Roquan Smith

Finding a day one starter with the 27th pick in the 2025 NFL draft will be easier for the Baltimore Ravens if that player gets to learn directly from All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith.

That’s what’s intriguing about UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger visiting with the Ravens on Monday, April 7. The visit was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who called Schwesinger a “rising prospect” who “could be in play for Baltimore.”

Schwesinger has been surging up pre-draft rankings, with some even dubbing the Bruins star a “human bloodhound.” It’s an apt description for an active and highly aggressive defender whose playing style fits the Ravens perfectly.

Yet no matter how impressive Schwesinger is, drafting him could interfere with the Ravens’ plans for third-year pro Trenton Simpson, who’s yet to fully meet expectations.

Carson Schwesinger Fits Ravens Brand of Defense

Playing a hard-nosed brand of defense has been a hallmark of the Ravens for years. It’s a trend built on dominant middle linebackers, with Smith merely continuing a history first established by franchise and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.

Nothing says toughness for a defense like being able to consistently repel the run. Schwesinger would help as an “immediate trigger in the run game,” as well as “a demon on special teams,” per The 33rd Team’s James Foster.

The Ravens wouldn’t use first-round value just for special teams work, but Schwesinger’s aptitude in football’s third phase would still be valuable. Especially when the Ravens lost a special teams leader in free agency.

What this defense needs more is another linebacker who can do things as well as Smith. Things like bailing into coverage and being effective in space.

Fortunately, Schwesinger has the engine and agility to excel against the pass. Like he did “as the pole runner on UCLA’s cover 2 looks,” according to Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports.

Schwesinger boasts a complete game. Something the Ravens are still waiting for 2023 third-round pick Simpson to deliver.

Ravens Still Have Trenton Simpson Plan

Expectations are still high for former Clemson ace Simpson. Although the 23-year-old hardly thrived after emerging as Smith’s fellow starter last season.

John Harbaugh told reporters at the annual league meeting to still “expect him (Simpson) to be the starting early-down WILL.” Harbaugh’s hopes for Simpson “to take a big step this year” would be stunted by the Ravens using a first-round pick on a probable replacement like Schwesinger.

It makes sense for the Ravens to meet and talk with a player so suited to the way they play defensively, but taking Schwesinger would come at the expense of fixing more pressing issues.

Those issues include finding help along the offensive line, particularly at both guard spots. There’s also room for a marquee edge-rusher, a dynamic wide receiver or a shutdown cornerback.

The Ravens still need reinforcements at linebacker. Particularly after Malik Harrison bolted to AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers, but looking for a linebacker in the middle to later rounds makes more sense.

The approach would offer value and the crossover potential to both bolster defensive depth and replace the oomph on special teams.