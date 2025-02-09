Ravens Urged to Draft ‘Monster’ Partner for Nnamdi Madubuike

Partnering Nnamdi Madubuike with a “monster” from the 2025 NFL draft class, Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, would transform the front seven for the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s a scenario outlined in the first mock draft this year from Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports. He pointed out how “Grant’s excellence on the interior was often overshadowed by Mason Graham, but he has a quick first step and can really move in ways that sometimes cause you to reconsider the laws of physics.”

Those qualities make Grant a natural playmaker up front, but “consistency is the concern, as Grant would sometimes disappear for a series before re-emerging as a monster later.”

Grant would learn some consistency playing next to Madubuike. The latter enjoyed a breakout campaign when he logged 13 sacks in 2023, but Madubuike only registered 6.5 quarterback takedowns this season.

Putting Grant alongside him would get Madubuike back to his best, but is defensive tackle worth giving up a first-round pick for the Ravens? There are compelling reasons why general manager Eric DeCosta should target other positions with the 27th-overall selection.

Kenneth Grant Would Restore Nnamdi Madubuike’s Form

Madubuike was a menace in ’23, but the former third-round pick naturally became a marked man this season. He faced 233 double teams, according to ESPN Analytics and Next Gen Stats (h/t The Ravens Realm).

He still managed to generate 21 pressures, but that tally was 12 fewer than the previous year, per Pro Football Reference. Meanwhile, his 17 QB hits were 16 less than the number Madubuike produced during his banner year.

Madubuike needs help, the kind of help Grant is qualified to provide. The 21-year-old displays the kind of athleticism rarely found from a 6-foot-3, 339-pounder.

His mix of size and move skills are why Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports believes Grant merits comparison with New York Giants All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II.

Grant’s upside is going to be tempting for every team owning first-round draft capital, but the Ravens could bank on an incumbent D-tackle making further strides. It’s a risk worth taking if it means DeCosta can address a more obvious position of need in the opening round.

Ravens Are Stacked at DT, Have Other Draft Priorities

It’s not as if the Ravens aren’t already stacked along the interior of the defensive line. The presence of veteran Michael Pierce and potential star Travis Jones means Madubuike isn’t lacking for company.

Jones is on an upward trajectory after the 76th pick from 2022’s draft class flashed signs of dominance during his third season. Signs like this sack of Jayden Daniels against the Washington Commanders in Week 6, highlighted by Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Jones has the physical tools, but his production hasn’t lived up to the billing. Not after a mere 3.5 sacks and 56 solo tackles since entering the pros.

The Ravens have waited patiently for Jones to hit his stride, and perhaps another season sharing snaps alongside Madubuike and Pierce will make the light finally on for the 6-foot-4, 338-pounder.

DeCosta should hope so, because he’ll be better served looking at other prospects in Round 1. Like a rookie who might replace struggling cornerback Brandon Stephens, or a young successor for left tackle Ronnie Stanley.