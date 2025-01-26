Ravens Tipped to Replace Brandon Stephens With Risky Draft Pick

Fixing a leaky pass defense could lead the Baltimore Ravens to taking a risk, like replacing erratic starting cornerback Brandon Stephens with East Carolina’s Shavon Revel Jr. in the 2025 NFL draft.

The risk would be betting on Revel making a full recovery after tearing his ACL back in September. Despite the long layoff, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Revel “could fill free agent Brandon Stephens’ void and help limit the big plays that burned the Ravens this season; they allowed 58 completions for 20 or more yards, third most in the league.”

Kiper also noted how a fully healthy Revel “has tremendous size (6-3) and leans on his strong instincts to make plays. Revel — who would be the first East Carolina first-rounder since Chris Johnson in 2008 — had two interceptions in three games this season, including a pick-six.”

Cornerback help is a priority for the Ravens since mid-season additions Tre’Davious White and Desmond King Jr. are pending free agents. Both are former All-Pros, while 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins got stronger as his rookie season continued, so the Ravens may deem betting on Revel’s health with this year’s 27th pick is a risk they don’t need to take.

Shavon Revel Jr. Has Traits Worthy of Replacing Brandon Stephens

If the Ravens deem Revel worth the risk it will likely be because of his physicality and talent for tracking the ball. Both of those things are why he’s aptly described by Jared Feinberg of The Panthers Wire as “a feet-first man CB who plays and flashes incredible discipline in press,” somebody who also “Uses the sideline as an extra defender to squeeze while tracking and adjusting to the ball.”

Revel can play handsy coverage on the outside, making him a potential bookend for Wiggins, who grew in confidence in one-on-one matchups. Yet despite the confidence, the former Clemson standout isn’t quite ready to be a shutdown corner able to play on an island.

Locking up an opponent’s best receiver without help is a role Revel might grow into, based on this comparison from ESPN’s Jordan Reid. The latter named Revel as a “worthy candidate” to be “this year’s Quinyon Mitchell,” who’s been a lockdown corner as a rookie for the Philadelphia Eagles this season.

Asking Stephens to play on an island didn’t go to plan, so the Ravens could roll the dice for a possible upgrade. Alternatively, general manager Eric DeCosta might be better served waiting on Wiggins’ development and retaining key members of a veteran core.

Ravens Should Bring Back Experienced CBs

Trading for White and adding King to the practice squad were smart moves to help a struggling position group. Neither played up to their All-Pro credentials, but at least one can still help the Ravens moving forward.

White is the most likely candidate as somebody who’s overcome serious knee injuries of his own. He can still handle single coverage on the perimeter, the way he did against Pittsburgh Steelers deep threat George Pickens back in Week 11, a rep highlighted by Cody Alexander of Field Vision Sports.

Bringing White back on a team-friendly deal to partner Wiggins and All-Pro mainstay Marlon Humphrey would give the Ravens sufficient options at cornerback. Enough talent to avoid using a first-round pick on the position and hoping for positive injury reports.