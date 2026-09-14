Ravens Fans React to Tough Ja’Kobi Lane News After Promising NFL Debut

Baltimore Ravens fans voiced their frustration after rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane suffered a fractured wrist in his NFL debut against the Indianapolis Colts.

Lane is expected to miss several weeks after getting hurt during Baltimore’s 41-23 Week 1 victory, NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported. The news came after the USC product had generated excitement heading into his first season.

Former NFL star Chad Johnson was among those who reacted to the update, posting a broken-heart emoji on social media.

Ravens fans also quickly weighed in, with some disappointed to see another young Baltimore receiver sidelined so early in the season.

“Man, hate it for the rook,” one fan wrote.

Another pointed to what has become a frustrating pattern for Baltimore, writing, “I swear every promising Ravens WR gets injured super early on.”

Ravens Fans Call for Help After Ja’Kobi Lane Injury

Lane’s injury also led some fans to call for the Ravens to add another veteran receiver.

“Go call D Hop number, man,” one fan wrote, referring to veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Lane caught one pass for 11 yards on three targets before leaving Sunday’s game. He will undergo additional testing, including an MRI, to determine the full extent of the injury and establish a clearer timetable for his return.

One fan explained why the setback was particularly disappointing given the expectations surrounding the rookie.

“That’s what makes this one hurt. Baltimore wasn’t waiting for Lane to become interesting. He already was.”

The concern grew because Lane wasn’t the only Ravens receiver who left the season opener injured.

Zay Flowers Injury Adds to Ravens Fans’ Frustration

Zay Flowers also exited early after aggravating the hamstring injury he sustained during training camp.

Flowers had already caught five passes for 150 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. His strong start made his early exit another source of frustration for a Baltimore offense that was already dealing with depth concerns at receiver.

With both Flowers and Lane injured, one fan simply asked, “Who has it worse?”

The Ravens were already without Devontez Walker against Indianapolis because of a groin injury. That left Baltimore facing questions about how it will fill out its receiver rotation heading into Week 2.

Head coach Jesse Minter acknowledged after the game that the Ravens will need to assess the position in the coming days.

“We’ll have to see what we got to do this week to get that [wide receiver] room ready for next week,” Minter said.

Lane’s expected absence could create additional opportunities for LaJohntay Wester and Chris Moore.

Baltimore (1-0) hosts the New Orleans Saints (0-1) in Week 2 on Sunday.