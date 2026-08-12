Texans Icon DeAndre Hopkins Facing Potential Legal Backlash After Strong Words

Veteran DeAndre Hopkins has at least opened the door to retirement, but the former Houston Texans star is navigating a different kind of difficult situation. He could face legal ramifications as a result of a recent message that he has since deleted.

Hopkins was the Texans’ first-round pick in the 2013 draft.

He recently said that former Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim sabotaged a drug test that he took in 2022. It led to a suspension. Hopkins deleted the comment, but the internet is forever.

Ex-Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins Could Face Legal Backlash Over Comments

“I got set up when I played for his team and lost 13 million,” Hopkins, whom the Texans traded to the Cardinals in 2020, said, per Arizona Republic’s Theo Mackey on August 10. “Skeme Slime was my GM, contaminated drug test go figure how that happened.”

Those comments came in response to accusations from financial influencer Tony Robinson. He asserted Keim’s involvement in a fraud scheme.

Hopkins deleted the remark, but Keim is aware and is taking action, calling it “completely false.”

“DeAndre Hopkins recently published and then deleted a statement falsely suggesting that I was responsible for contaminating or manipulating the drug test associated with his 2022 NFL suspension,” Keim said in a statement on Instagram on August 11, denying the claim in full.

“Accusing someone of deliberately interfering with an NFL drug test is an extraordinarily serious allegation. It attacks my integrity, my professional reputation, and the work I spent decades building in the National Football League. The fact that the statement was later deleted does not undo the damage caused by publishing it to a large public audience.”

Keim said he has hired attorney Raees Mohamed, Esq. They plan to “aggressively address this matter and to protect my reputation and legal rights.”

Keim added that they will handle the matter “through the appropriate channels.”

Notably, the 2022 season was both Hopkins and Keim’s final season in Arizona. Hopkins went on to play for the Tennessee Titans in 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, and the Baltimore Ravens in 2025, and now the Texans legend is an assistant coach at Georgia Tech.

Steve Keim Doubles Down on DeAndre Hopkins

Mohamed shared additional comments from Keim, who said, “I have no intention of engaging in a public back-and-forth or litigating this issue on social media. But I also will not remain silent when I am falsely accused of conduct that I did not commit.”

Keim again asserted, “DeAndre’s accusation concerning my involvement in his drug test is false,” adding that he “unequivocally” denies the claim.

Keim’s alleged connection to a man named Mohamed Coulibaly is what led to Robinson’s claim.

“A July 15 investigation from Jacob Adelman of Barron’s alleged that Coulibaly led a scam that attempted to persuade professional athletes to invest in fake Shopify stores,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on August 10. “Coulibaly was found dead in his pool earlier this month. Authorities are investigating.

“Keim’s connection to the business can’t be disputed. A November 2025 pitch deck for Motion Ventures, a copy of which PFT has obtained, identifies Keim as the ‘chief operation/growth officer.’ He’s the only other person featured in the deck, along with Coulibaly.”

DeAndre Hopkins Getting Candid on Back End of Career

Keim notably aimed his response at Hopkins and the former Texans star alone, not the more significant accusations against him.

For his part, Hopkins has not been shy about airing out executives of his old teams.

He took part in the social media Netflix documentary trend, throwing shade at former Texans exec Jack Easterby. Easterby was the leading driver in the trade that sent Hopkins to Keim and the Cardinals.”

He has also remarked on being a good soldier amid less-than-ideal conditions. That is particularly true regarding his role in an offense.