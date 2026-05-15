Ravens Called Out for ‘Fatal Flaw’ After $81 Million Free Agency Exit

The Baltimore Ravens have received a lot of praise for using their 1st-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft on 6-foot-4, 330-pound Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane.

Ioane, the No. 14 overall pick, projects as not just a plug-and-play starter but a dominant one — a likely future Pro Bowler.

There’s only 1 problem. Drafting a great guard doesn’t cover up the fact that the Ravens just lost arguably the NFL’s elite center in free agency when 3-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum left for a 3-year, $81 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay called losing Linderbaum the Ravens’ “Fatal Flaw” headed into the season.