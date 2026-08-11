Ravens 1st-Round Pick Carted Off ‘in Ton of Pain’ After Camp Injury

If there has been a low moment for the Baltimore Ravens through the 1st 2 weeks of practice, it happened on Tuesday with 2024 1st-round pick and starting cornerback Nate Wiggins.

“Ravens CB Nate Wiggins was carted off the field about 45 minutes into practice after he went down in endzone while covering Ja’Kobi Lane in one on ones,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his X account on Tuesday. “Looked like left knee/leg. Was in ton of pain. Was helped off cart and into building.”

Wiggins has been talked about this offseason as 1 of the players headed for a breakout season in 2026.

Ravens CB Nate Wiggins was carted off the field an hour into Tuesday’s practice after suffering what looked to be a left leg/knee injury,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X on Tuesday. “The 2024 first-round pick couldn’t put any weight on his left leg when heading into the team facility. He had his arms draped over trainers to go inside. Wiggins, Baltimore’s top corner, was injured during one-on-one drills with WR Ja’Kobi Lane. He got his feet tangled with Lane while covering a go route and fell hard to the ground. Trainers looked at the left leg and knee of Wiggins, who was in visible pain. He is the first player to be carted off in this year’s training camp. Wiggins is one of the players that the Ravens can least afford to lose. The other experienced CBs on the roster are Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie and T.J. Tampa. If Wiggins has to miss any time, Awuzie would likely replace Wiggins and start opposite Humphrey.”

Wiggins ‘Foundational Piece’ for Ravens in 2026

The Ravens really don’t know what they have in cornerback and 2024 1st-round pick Nate Wiggins through his 1st 2 seasons.

While Wiggins has been more than up to the task of being a starting NFL cornerback, he’s been doing it at much less than full strength.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks Wiggins, presumably now fully healthy after surprise offseason surgery, could end up the “building block” for the entire defense in years to come.

“If anything, the Clemson product was more impressive in Year 2 than he was as a rookie,” Knox wrote on July 5. “Wiggins saw a slight dip in coverage efficiency, as he allowed an opposing passer rating of 66.7 in 2024 and 76.6 in 2025. However, he also saw a significantly expanded role. After playing 68 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie, Wiggins played 91 percent of the snaps in 2025 while starting all 17 games. What might be most impressive is the fact that, according to Wiggins, he had been playing at about ’60-70 percent’ before undergoing an undisclosed surgery this offseason … If Wiggins is healthier than he’s ever been as a pro, and he adapts quickly to Jesse Minter’s defense, he should go from being a promising building block to a fully fledged foundational piece this season.”

Wiggins is headed into the 3rd season of his 4-year, $12.8 million rookie contract in 2026 — which means he’s eligible for his 1st contract extension once the season is over.

Nate Wiggins Ready to Roll Out New Version

During a recent podcast appearance, Wiggins said he’s played at about “60 or 70 percent” for his 1st 2 seasons but is finally back to full health after undergoing an undisclosed offseason surgery.

“They’re going to see a big transition this year,” Wiggins said. “How I move, all that. . . . I’m just so happy going into this year. I know the coaches are happy. They say it every day. I know it’s going to be a big year for me and I just can’t wait … people are going to see The Full Nate.”

If Wiggins has been hurt the last 2 seasons, he hasn’t let it keep him off the field. He’s only missed 2 regular-season games, and both were his rookie year in 2024. He started all 17 games in 2025 and finished with 76 tackles, 3 interceptions, 14 pass deflections, and 2 tackles for loss.

Through his 1st 2 seasons, Wiggins has an incredible 27 pass deflections and 4 interceptions.