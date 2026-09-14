Former Ravens Coach Accused of Sabotage After Isaiah Likely Performance

The Baltimore Ravens moved on from John Harbargh after falling short of the playoffs in 2025. The New York Giants would sign John Harbaugh to a five-year deal as their head coach.

The Giants got off to a hot start yesterday in John Harbaugh’s debut against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants defeated the Cowboys 28-20 on Sunday Night.

Among those of had a breakout performance was former Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely. He had himself a game.

Likely hauled in 8 catches on 8 targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. The big tight end had an immediate impact for Jaxson Dart and the Giants offense.

“Jaxson Dart connected with Isaiah Likely for two touchdowns and Devin Singletary on another, Cam Skattebo ran for one in his first game back from injury and the Giants opened the season by rolling over Dallas 28-20 on Sunday night in Harbaugh’s New York debut,” An ESPN article says. “It’s just one victory, but it was a promising start of a new era.”

John Harbaugh Accused of Sabotage

What was hard to watch for Ravens fans is just how good Isaiah Likely was on Sunday Night. We are witnessing what Isaiah Likely can be as a starting tight end in the NFL.

As a result, some fans took to Twitter what they think Harbaugh has done since leaving the Ravens.

“Harbaugh really a (expletive) (expletive) for resigning Andrews as his last major Ravens HC move then leaving and taking Likely with him. FILTHY ethics,” One tweet said.

Mark Andrews, who has slightly regressed, recorded 48 catches, 422 yards, and 5 touchdowns in 2025. Andrews has caught 702 career passes recording 5,952 yards over his career.

Andrews had a decent day on Sunday recording 4 catches for 49 yards against the Indianpolis Colts.

The Ravens moved on from Isaiah Likely who is now with the New York Giants and balling out. This move was expected to give Mark Andrews more opportunities to thrive in which the Ravens believe he can.

Andrews Looking to Perform Well in 2026

Mark Andrews has an opportunity to show that he is worth the contract extension he signed. He also looks to prove he is still a capable tight end to help the Ravens get to where they need to go.

Typically, it takes a team a little while to get their offensive grove going with a new coach, but Mark Andrews was confident a couple months back that the offense will make an immediate impact… and they did.

“Incredibly excited, I think it obviously starts with the players,” tight end Mark Andrews said in an SI article. “We have a lot of talented guys on our roster, and guys that play hard, play the right way, and as a coordinator, I think for Declan, it’s just dial that thing up, let us work, and let us make plays.

“If we stay together and communicate, do things the right way, it’s going to be a great team, great offense, and I’m super excited just to play in this offense, and you know something new, something that we really haven’t played in before the last eight years. So I think it’s gonna be really fun.”