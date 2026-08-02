Former Ravens 9.5-Sack Defender Rejects Browns for AFC Team

A former Baltimore Ravens player is about to make yet another stop on his career, but it’s with a familiar team.

Free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to terms with the Houston Texans. Clowney started his career with the Texans as their number one overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Before picking the Texans, Clowney worked out with the Cleveland Browns, and there was significant interest in signing him. Ultimately, he decided to join one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Jadeveon Clowney Put Together a Great One & Done Year With Ravens

Clowney played well back in 2023 when he suited up for the Ravens. He was seen as a guy who could give them the pass-rushing ability they were missing on the team.

What might be well known about Clowney’s time with Baltimore was that he wore the number 24. That was an unconventional choice of a jersey number, but that didn’t affect his play on the field.

In 17 games with 15 starts, Clowney finished with 43 tackles, 19 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 5 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. The 9.5 sacks he racked up were tied for the most in his career.

During his NFL career, Clowney made three Pro Bowls and was selected as a second-team All-Pro in 2016. He has 66.5 career sacks in 12 years.

Ravens Happy to Not Face Jadeveon Clowney Twice in 2026 Season

The good news is that Clowney won’t be playing for the Browns in 2026. He did play there for two seasons, but he decided to play for another AFC team.

Baltimore doesn’t completely avoid playing Clowney this season, though, as the Ravens do face the Texans in November. Clowney will be suited up for Houston at home, as he faces his old team.

That’s okay for the Ravens since he is not going to play for the Browns. The unfortunate part, though, is that Clowney is off the table as an option to add another edge rusher.

There has been a push of late from the media for the Ravens to look at adding another edge rusher. Baltimore signed Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson in the offseason. Many believe the Ravens should still add another edge rusher before the season, like Joey Bosa.

The Ravens have seen good production from their edge rushers early in training camp, so they don’t seem to be in a rush. They also have Tavius Robinson, Mike Green, and Zion Young, which gives them youth and speed.

While it would have been great to see Clowney back in a Ravens uniform, it’s good to see him land on his feet again. At least he won’t be in Cleveland in 2026.