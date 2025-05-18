Ravens Advised to Reunite With 4-Time Pro Bowler

They used a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to take Mike Green and also snagged a hidden gem from the undrafted market, but the Baltimore Ravens still need star power among their edge-rushers, something a four-time Pro Bowl former player could provide.

Five seasons in Baltimore helped establish Matthew Judon as one of the league’s stud pass-rushers, but the 32-year-old now finds himself looking for a job. One season with the Atlanta Falcons didn’t help Judon return to the Pro-Bowl run he began with the Ravens back in 2019, but he still has skills his old team could use.

That’s according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, who pointed out the Ravens are “always in the market for extra veteran help.” Melo believes bringing Judon back to M&T Banks Stadiun makes sense because “one final hurrah with the team that believed in a small-school pass rusher from the D-II ranks would be legendary.”

A farewell tour would be great for Judon, but the Ravens don’t need to indulge a luxury. Not after they upgraded their options on the edge this offseason.

Melo counters the already bloated depth chart by noting how “general manager Eric DeCosta has never shied away from adding competition. Players aren’t handed anything in Baltimore.”

Adding Judon to the mix would give the Ravens more certainty in the pass-rush room, but he’s not the only veteran edge defender who might reunite with the team.

Matthew Judon Reunion Not the Only Option for Ravens

Judon isn’t the only ex-Ravens edge still on the market. Re-signing a former No. 1 overall pick remains an option. Especially since he has more recent experience playing alongside Ravens’ starters Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh.

Judon performed about as well as his fellow former Raven last season, logging 5.5 sacks for the Falcons. He also registered 12 pressures, three hurries and as many quarterback knockdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Those numbers are a far cry from Judon’s 2021-22 peak, when he recorded double-digit sacks in back to back seasons for the New England Patriots. Yet, Judon still showed an enduring aptitude for collapsing the edge and putting heat on the pocket.

He’s convinced he was prevented from doing what he does best by the constraints of the Falcons’ scheme. Speaking to the Card Player’s Kyle Odegard, Judon was adamant, “If you go look at the film, I dropped (into coverage) on 60 percent of the plays. It’s hard to get a pick and a sack on the same play.”

Judon could count on rushing more for the Ravens, who consistently turned Van Noy and Oweh loose in 2024. The question is do the Ravens need Judon among a growing contingent of edge-rushers?

Ravens Loaded on the Edges

Green was a controversial pick, but the Ravens said they did their due diligence on the player who led college football in sacks last season. The defensive end revealed at the Combine he’d been accused of sexual assault during his time at Virginia and faced a similar allegation while in high school, according to Kevin Fishbain, Joseph Person and others of The Athletic. Their colleague Jeff Zrebiec reported “No charges were filed and Green has denied the allegations.”

Putting Green into the rotation gives the Ravens something new, but another rookie could also make an impact. A free agent who was highly productive in college has a chance to stick on the final roster.

If that happens, along with a leap from either brittle 2022 second-rounder David Ojabo or intriguing physical mismatch Tavius Robinson, the Ravens will have enough to avoid offering Judon a deal.