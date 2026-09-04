Ravens Get Good Prediction Regarding Their Playoff Hopes

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the favorites to hoist the Lombardi trophy. However, if we’re being honest, Baltimore has been favored a lot since Lamar Jackson took over as the starting quarterback in 2018.

Nonetheless, the Baltimore Ravens have been predicted to win the AFC North, according to NFL.com.

“New head coach Jesse Minter brings a fresh voice to a Ravens defense that added stud edge rusher Trey Hendrickson this offseason,” Chad Reuter said in the NFL article. “Combine a strong defense with a healthy Lamar Jackson and still hungry Derrick Henry, and you’ve got Baltimore returning to the top of the division.”

Why the Ravens Will Improve in 2026

According to ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens will have the fifth easiest schedule in the league. This is a breath of fresh air compared to their schedule from last year.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell laid out what went wrong for the Ravens in 2025 and why they will improve in 2026.

“[In 2025], the Ravens started 1-5, hit their bye, won their next five games and made it to Week 18 with a chance to beat the Steelers and win the AFC North,” Bill Barnwell wrote in the ESPN article. “That game saw the teams trade two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but after Lamar Jackson drove the Ravens into position for a 44-yard field goal, Tyler Loop missed a kick that would have won both the game and the division for Baltimore. John Harbaugh was fired after the game, ending his 18-year tenure with the organization.”

“Life will be easier in 2026. The Ravens project to face the league’s fifth-easiest schedule, as their season begins with five of the first six contests against teams that FPI expects to post losing records in the Colts, Saints, Titans, Falcons and Browns. Things get much more difficult from that point forward, but if the Ravens do get off to their now-habitual slow start on defense, they should still be able to pull out some victories against overmatched competition.”

Things Will Be Different With Jesse Minter As Coach

If anyone has watched the Baltimore Ravens in the last 30 years, they are known for their defensive tenacity.

With Minter now leading the way, the Ravens have a good chance of getting back to that standard. Minter led a pretty good Los Angeles Chargers defense in 2025.

“The Los Angeles defense was fast and physical this season, led by Pro Bowl safety Derwin James and Pro Bowl outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu.” Clifton Brown wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “The Chargers had four players with at least five sacks – Tuipulotu (13.5), ex-Raven Odafe Oweh (7.5), Justin Eboigbe (6), and Khalil Mack (5.5). The Ravens are seeking to improve their pass rush, and hitting the quarterback was one of the Chargers’ strengths.”

“Baltimore had the NFL’s No. 1 defense in 2018 and a top-five defense (No. 4) in 2019 when Minter was on the staff. The Ravens are seeking a return to that level of defensive play.”

The Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals should be the favorites to come out of the division. The key for Baltimore is to not only get to the playoffs, but to win the Super Bowl.