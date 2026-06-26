Ravens Get Good Injury News on 6-foot-3, 320-Pound Projected Starter

The Baltimore Ravens will need every player on the roster healthy to get back to the playoffs after a disappointing 8-9 finish in 2025 — a season that saw them miss the playoffs for the 1st time since 2021 and Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh fired after 18 seasons.

One of the key components will be a healthy, competent offensive line.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrbiec broke some good news on 1 component of that offensive line, reporting that projected starting center Corey Bullock is expected to recover fully from offseason surgery.

Bullock, 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after earning All-Big Ten honors at Maryland. He spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster and playing in 16 games in 2025.

“From my understanding, it’s nothing serious, it’s something he had to get done, something that’s not knee or shoulder related, and something he probably could return (from) relatively soon,” Zrbiec said during an appearance on The Baltimore Collective on June 26.

Corey Bullock in Line to Replace 3-Time Pro Bowler

Before news of his surgery broke, it probably would have been a safe bet to say Bullock would have been the starting center if the Ravens had to play a game tomorrow.

While Bullock played in 16 games in 2025, that was mostly on special teams and only included 13 offensive snaps. He also only spent 1 season playing big-time college football, having played his 1st 3 seasons at HBCU North Carolina Central.

All of this comes only after 3-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum left the Ravens in free agency for a record-setting 3-year, $81 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay called losing Linderbaum the Ravens’ “Fatal Flaw” headed into the season.