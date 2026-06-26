Ravens Get Good Injury News on 6-foot-3, 320-Pound Projected Starter

The Baltimore Ravens will need every player on the roster healthy to get back to the playoffs after a disappointing 8-9 finish in 2025 — a season that saw them miss the playoffs for the 1st time since 2021 and Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh fired after 18 seasons.
One of the key components will be a healthy, competent offensive line.
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrbiec broke some good news on 1 component of that offensive line, reporting that projected starting center Corey Bullock is expected to recover fully from offseason surgery.
Bullock, 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after earning All-Big Ten honors at Maryland. He spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster and playing in 16 games in 2025.
“From my understanding, it’s nothing serious, it’s something he had to get done, something that’s not knee or shoulder related, and something he probably could return (from) relatively soon,” Zrbiec said during an appearance on The Baltimore Collective on June 26.
Corey Bullock in Line to Replace 3-Time Pro Bowler
Before news of his surgery broke, it probably would have been a safe bet to say Bullock would have been the starting center if the Ravens had to play a game tomorrow.
While Bullock played in 16 games in 2025, that was mostly on special teams and only included 13 offensive snaps. He also only spent 1 season playing big-time college football, having played his 1st 3 seasons at HBCU North Carolina Central.
All of this comes only after 3-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum left the Ravens in free agency for a record-setting 3-year, $81 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay called losing Linderbaum the Ravens’ “Fatal Flaw” headed into the season.
“Linderbaum’s contributions to this rush-heavy offense were immense,” Kay wrote. “He was one of the most dynamic run-blockers in the league, and while he wasn’t as consistent in pass protection, he flashed the ability to stonewall interior rushes and still has the potential to become far more consistent in that area. Baltimore has several candidates to fill the void at center, but none profile as a seamless replacement for Linderbaum … There’s a real danger that the position becomes both a revolving door and turnstile in 2026, preventing the Ravens from reaching their potential and keeping them out of the Super Bowl hunt.”
Free-Agent Signee Could Take Over for Linderbaum
With news of Bullock’s surgery, it makes more sense now that free-agent signee Danny Pinter has seen his name popping up as the possible starter at center for the Ravens.
According to Ravens reporter Cole Jackson, Pinter looks like the player who will replace Linderbaum in the starting lineup, calling him 1 of the roster’s “biggest risers” after a standout offseason.
In 2025, Pinter lost a position battle with the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent the 1st 6 seasons of his career. He signed a 1-year, $2.75 million contract with the Ravens this offseason.
‘Until they add someone, it looks like Danny Pinter’s job to lose to me,” Jackson said on June 18. “Going from losing that positional battle to Tanor Bortolini just over a year ago (with the Colts) to now, he’s the starting center for the Baltimore Ravens.”
Ravens Get Good Injury News on 6-foot-3, 320-Pound Projected Starter