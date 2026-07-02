Police Release Heartbreaking 911 Call in Murder of Ravens Star’s Mother

While all the details in the heartbreaking murder of Nateal Campbell still aren’t public, authorities released the 911 call that a family member made, which led to the police finding the body of the 71-year-old mother of Baltimore Ravens star Calais Campbell at her home in Atlanta.

Calais Campbell’s older brother, former Colorado State football player Ciarre Campbell, 41, was booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony, according to jail records.

On the call, posted to social media by TMZ, another of Campbell’s brothers calls 911 and tells the operator the family was made aware of possible problems when neighbors saw Ciarre Campbell driving their mother’s car, which he wasn’t known to do, and adds that Ciarre Campbell was “mentally ill and diagnosed with schizophrenia” and “dealing with some other things” that were red flags and that Ciarre Campbell had been living with their mother.

When police arrived at the home in the Buckhead district, Ciarre Campbell had barricaded himself in the house with his mother’s body.

The Campbell family released a statement on Tuesday night: “We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.”

Calais Campbell, 39, is entering his 19th and final NFL season. He played for the Ravens from 2020 to 2022 and signed a 1-year, $5.5 million contract to return on May 6.

Campbell Comes Back to Ravens for Final Season

Campbell, who is also a 4-time NFL All-Pro, was a 2nd-round pick (No. 50 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 NFL draft. He played for the Cardinals again in 2025 and had 6.5 sacks. He has an incredible $150.6 million in career earnings through the end of the 2025 season.

“Six-time Pro-Bowl DE Calais Campbell, who played in Baltimore from 2020-2022, is returning to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on May 6 “Campbell will turn 40 on Sept. 1 and this will be his 19th NFL season … here’s how long Calais Campbell has been performing at a high level: He was voted to the NFL’s 2010 All-Decade team.”

“Calais Campbell is going to play in the NFL forever,” NFL reporter Clint Goss wrote on his official X account. “Turns 40 this year & still producing. Sacks: 2025 6.5, 2024 5, 2023 6.5, 2022 5.5.”

Campbell has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, and Miami Dolphins over his illustrious career.

“Campbell is timeless,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account following the signing.