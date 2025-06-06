Derrick Henry Lands Unique Extra Incentive to Reach 2,000 Yards in 2025

Following a late-season push, Derrick Henry nearly joined Saquon Barkley in the 2,000-yard club in 2024. Now, in 2025, Henry will have an extra incentive on the line, but not from the Ravens. Thanks to a connection with Dan Patrick, Adam Sandler has offered Derrick Henry a role in an upcoming film. All Henry has to do is reach 2,000 yards in 2025. That shouldn’t be too hard, right?

Henry’s Unique Extra Incentive Will Come off the Field

Adam Sandler is well-known for celebrity cameos in his films, especially when it comes to athletes. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former NFL running back Reggie Bush have been confirmed to appear in Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2. That will premiere on Netflix seven weeks from now, so Henry will have to wait for Sandler’s next film. During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Henry complimented Patrick on his sweatshirt. It just so happens that the sweatshirt was a gift from Sandler to Patrick for appearing in Happy Gilmore 2. Derrick Henry, who is a huge fan of Sandler’s movies, will look to join the long list of athlete cameos in his films. Patrick agreed to text Sandler to see if the actor would send a video for Henry. Patrick upped the ante, offering to get Henry into a Sandler movie if he rushed for 2,000 yards this season. “Cool, say no more,” Henry responded. “Remember that now. Say no more. The bet is on. No pressure at all.” “Perhaps Lamar Jackson can make sure a few more read-option carries go to Henry instead of keeping them during the upcoming campaign so the running back can join the Sandlerverse,” writes Bleacher Report‘s Scott Polacek. Sandler responded this morning by sending a video to Derrick Henry confirming that the offer is on the table. If Henry runs for 2,000 yards this season, Sandler says he will put Henry in an upcoming movie. He also included that the two will have a nice dinner together “and talk about Dan Patrick’s facial hair and how hard it is for him to grow it.” Henry thanked Dan Patrick via the below Instagram direct message:

Henry Would Become First Player With Multiple Seasons Over 2,000 Rushing Yards

As cool as it would be to earn that extra incentive and land a cameo in an Adam Sandler movie, Henry has his sights set on another accomplishment. The star running back would further secure his spot among the all-time greats with a 2,000-yard season in 2025. He would become just the 10th player to accomplish that feat. Even better, Henry would have the special distinction of being the first player in NFL history to reach that mark twice. He ran for 2,027 yards during his stellar 2020 season. The Titans’ season coincidentally ended against the Ravens in the AFC Wild Card that year.

Last season, the 9th-year pro jumped three Hall-of-Famers to join the top 20 rushers in league history. If he can produce another 2,000-yard season, he can jump into the top 10 and even pass Hall-of-Famer Eric Dickerson. He will have his eye on Dickerson for another reason, as Dickerson’s record of 2,105 rushing yards in a single season has remained untouched since 1984. Henry had a few down games last season, as he was held under 70 yards four times.

“We know the back can gash defenses in the Ravens offense, but staying healthy again will be key,” writes Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Henry galloped his way to 2,027 yards in 2020. In the following campaign, he dealt with significant injuries for the first time in his career.” Henry played in a career-low eight games, but still managed to rack up 937 yards.

So, if the Ravens offense can avoid getting bogged down, and Henry can stay healthy, he should be in good position to earn his extra incentive and appear in an upcoming Adam Sandler movie.