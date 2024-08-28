Ravens Hosting Ex-Starter Who Would Solve Underrated Problem

T

he Baltimore Ravens trimmed their roster to 53 players on cutdown day, but nothing is set in stone, not when the team is hosting free agent Lawrence Guy, who would solve an underrated problem along the defensive line.

His visit was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, August 28. As Rapoport noted, Guy “spent two seasons starting in Baltimore,” from 2014-16.

The 34-year-old has found finding a new team difficult after leaving the New England Patriots this offseason. Interest from the Ravens surprises Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, who “didn’t have IDL as a place where Ravens need immediate help but Guy fit well in Baltimore and is a solid performer.”

While the Ravens might appear stacked up front, there’s good reason for a reunion with Guy. Notably, his enduring value as a true run-stuffer, something the Ravens need after being uncharacteristically soft on the ground at times last season.

Lawrence Guy Reunion Would Fix Underrated Ravens Problem

Being stout against the run has traditionally been a franchise staple, but the Ravens yielded 4.5 yards per carry in 2023. That not entirely respectable figure quantified a growing, but still underrated weakness in the trenches.

A defense geared to rushing the passer fulfilled its remit by leading the NFL with 60 sacks. Yet, the Ravens also became guilty of playing the run only on the way to quarterbacks.

Guy’s never had that problem. The rugged veteran has always been a no-nonsense mover of the pile who loves to clog rushing lanes.

This stop against Leonard Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, from 2021, is the perfect illustration of what Guy does best. As Aaron Day of DLineVids highlighted, Guy “strikes with violent hands & gets extended” to move his blocker backwards, create separation and snuff out a running play at source.

This clip should be a teaching tool for how to stop a run up the middle. It’s also a play typical of what Guy would still bring to the Ravens’ front, even in his 15th season.

Ravens Should Make Room for More Defensive Line Depth

A cursory glance at the Ravens’ first 53-man roster will reveal no shortage of big bodies along the defensive line. Six linemen, including last season’s breakout star Justin Madubuike and veteran backup Brent Urban made the cut.

Shifting one of this group to make room for Guy wouldn’t be necessary, but it’s still worth the Ravens adding a seventh D-lineman. Especially one flexible enough to play end, tackle or over the ball.

Guy’s savvy would also make him an invaluable mentor for third-year nose tackle Travis Jones. The latter can dominate, but has yet to reach his breakout potential.

Leadership will help younger lineman like Jones and Madubuike stay on track, but Guy could make a more tangible impact on the field. Notably, when the Ravens face the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to open the 2024 regular season on Thursday, September 5.

It was the Chiefs who ended Baltimore’s run in last season’s AFC Championship Game. Largely thanks to a solid rushing performance from Isiah Pacheco. The bruising running back would find the going tougher with Guy helping the Ravens disrupt the trenches.