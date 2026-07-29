Ravens Get Massive Injury Update for All-Pro Nnamdi Madubuike

All might not be lost for the Baltimore Ravens — defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is back.

“Ravens Pro Bowl DT Nnamdi Madubuike is out on the field for his first practice in 10 months,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “He missed the last 15 games last season with a neck injury. He had neck surgery in April.”

Madubuike, who hasn’t played since Week 2 of the 2025 regular season, was briefly placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List on Saturday.

“Big news: Ravens 2x Pro Bowl DT Nnamdi Madubuike has been activated off PUP and is set to practice today for the first time since Week 2 of last season when he suffered a neck injury that some thought could be career-threatening,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

It’s still not clear when Madubuike might be able to play in an actual game.

“Ravens placed six players on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp’s opening, including DL Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones and John Jenkins,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Madubuike is recovering from a career-threatening neck injury that has sidelined him since Week 2 last year, but the Ravens are optimistic that he can return this season.”

Madubuike, when he’s healthy, has been 1 of the NFL’s elite interior defensive linemen — and 1 of the highest paid. He signed a 4-year, $98 million contract extension with the Ravens before the 2024 season.

Madubuike’s Status ‘Biggest Question’ for Ravens

The Ravens are 1 team with Madubuike in the fold and an entirely different team without him. He’s that good, and it doesn’t matter how the Ravens spin it; another player his caliber just isn’t available to them.

But the Ravens can adapt if they know Madubuike isn’t going to be around for another year — or ever again — after he missed 15 games in 2025 with a severe neck injury. That’s why they hired new head coach and former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrbiec singled out whether or not Madubuike gets medically cleared to play as the biggest question facing the Ravens headed into 2026.

“Madubuike’s 2025 season ended after just two weeks, when he sustained a neck injury that jeopardized his career,” Zrbiec wrote on July 2. “The Ravens have repeatedly declined to discuss Madubuike’s future and the 28-year-old hasn’t addressed it publicly either. What we do know is that Madubuike had neck surgery in April and team officials are speaking in somewhat optimistic tones about the two-time Pro Bowl DT’s recovery. Head coach Jesse Minter said Madubuike’s status will ‘clear itself up.’ If Madubuike returns and has no restrictions, he’ll be as impactful of an addition as the Ravens could have made this offseason.”

Ravens Signed $112M Free Agent Edge Rusher

The Ravens made some huge moves to improve their defensive front in 2026 after the loss of Madubuike and injuries that cost quarterback Lamar Jackson 5 games in 2025 were the 2 main factors that sent Baltimore from Super Bowl contenders in the preseason to missing the postseason for the 1st time since 2021.

After attempting — and failing — at a trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, the Ravens went out and signed NFL All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to a 4-year, $112 million free-agent contract.

If Madubuike can return to form, being paired with Hendrickson could form arguably the NFL’s elite inside-outside pass-rush duo.