Ravens Brace for ‘Intense Rookie Battle’ at Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens have thrown a couple of firestarters in the mix at wide receiver — a move that could shake up a position group that’s become stale over the last few years.

Ebony Bird’s Connor Burke predicts that could lead to an “intense rookie battle” for snaps and targets from a pair of rookies in 3rd rounder Ja’Kobi Lane and 4th rounder Elijah Sarratt.

“Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt have been hot names through the first two weeks of OTAs,” Burke wrote. “That’s going to come naturally with two of your top four draft picks. However, they’re doing things right, and they’re already building a good connection with Lamar Jackson. Between the two, Sarratt might have the edge. We haven’t heard a ton thus far, and it’s only OTAs obviously, so the pads haven’t even gone on yet. Still, Sarratt has found his name in the headlines a bit more when it comes to on-field play. He’s put together some strong practices, and could be making his way up the depth chart if it continues.”

Ja’Kobi Lane Once Projected as 1st Round Pick

The Ravens may have gotten 1st-round talent in the 3rd round with Lane, 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, who had 43 receptions for 525 yards and 12 touchdowns at USC in 2024, then 49 receptions for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2025.

Lane was projected as a 1st round pick headed into his final college season, but found himself surpassed by fellow wide receiver Makai Lemon, who won the Biletnikoff Award and was drafted in the 1st round (No. 23 overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Ja’Kobi Lane is a prototypical X-receiver with outstanding ball skills to dominate the catch point, similar to Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens,” Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Lane is equipped with the frame and wingspan to thrive as a high-point specialist in the NFL. Lane is a former 4-star recruit in the 2023 class. He is coming off his best season of college football in 2025. Lane has never eclipsed 800 yards receiving in a single season.”

Lane’s off-field behavior may have cost him in the draft. He falsely accused a USC recruit of stealing from his locker during a campus visit and has posted bizarre videos of himself claiming to have CTE and, in another video, simply filming himself picking his nose.

“Heartbreaking: New Ravens rookie WR Ja’Kobi Lane reveals that he already has CTE at just 21 years old,” NFL influencer Dov Kleiman wrote on his official X account, with the video of Lane attached.

‘Waffle House’ Seems Like More Reliable Option

Sarratt earned the nickname “Waffle House” during his time playing for the Hoosiers, which included an undefeated, 16-0 season and a College Football Playoff National Championship following the 2025 season.

Sarratt, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, had 65 receptions for 830 yards and led the FBS with 15 receiving touchdowns.

“Love the Ravens getting Elijah Sarratt at 115th overall!” Yahoo Sports NFL reporter Matt Harmon wrote on X. “He looks like the perfect candidate to go from a perimeter on-ball college receiver to a condensed Z and big slot in the NFL.”