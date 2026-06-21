Ravens Urged to Play Rookie Wide Receiver Right Away After Minicamp

The Baltimore Ravens needed wide receiver help after a disappointing 2025 season. They may have found what they are looking for in Ja’Kobi Lane.

Baltimore drafted Ja’Kobi Lane in the third round of the NFL draft.

“Ja’Kobi Lane was selected in the third round, he has gone viral this offseason,” Connor Burke wrote in an Ebony Bird article. “It’s been more due to his personality, but he has made some plays on the field, too. Perhaps his most important quality, though, is the mentality he brings on every snap.”

The Ravens finally get their big body receiver that they so desperately need. Rumors were being spread all offseason as the team was searching to find some consistency to go along with Zay Flowers.

Lane was one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the entire draft.

Ja’Kobi Lane Could Play Right Away

If you’ve paid attention to Ja’Kobi Lane throughout his career, he is known for making impressive, contested catches. Such catches are what the Baltimore Ravens have sorely needed since Lamar Jackson took over as the starting quarterback.

Lane being used as a possible red-zone threat could improve Baltimore’s red-zone offense which was, dare I say, poor. Baltimore was ranked 27th in red-zone offense in 2025. Considering how much the Ravens needed size at the position, Lane could play right away.

“(Lane) stands in at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, which will make him the biggest wide receiver on the Ravens’ roster by far, slotting alongside top three receivers Zay Flowers (5-foot-9), Rashod Bateman (6-foot-1), Devontez Walker (6-foot-1), and LaJohntay Wester (5-foot-9).” Ryan Mink wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “The Ravens wanted to diversify their wide receiver room, and they certainly did that with Lane.”

“The Ravens struggled in the red zone last season, scoring touchdowns on just 47.5% of their trips despite a rushing pairing with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.” Mink wrote. “Lane had a whopping 12 touchdowns in 2024. Only four wide receivers in the FBS scored more. Of his 16 touchdown catches over the past two seasons, 11 came in the red zone.”

Ja’Kobi Lane Displays Confidence and Ability

Lane believes he can display more ability rather than just catching ball, he says he also displays blocking ability at his size.

“I think being able to be put in positions to make plays, rather than catching the ball, it’s being put in positions to set the edge for Derrick Henry,” Ja’Kobi Lane said in the Ebony Bird article. “One of my mom’s favorite mottos is ‘No blocky, no rocky.’ So just being able to always listen to that in the back of my head and realize that there’s jobs you wanna do, and there’s jobs you gotta do.”

Ja’Kobi Lane recorded 99 catches, 1,363 yards, and 18 touchdowns while playing at USC (University of Southern California).

Lane, along with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Devontez Walker will balance out the Ravens offense in a tremendous way.

“I think I am a great wide receiver that has a lot of traits besides the ‘jump ball,’ and I am excited to be able to show that and bring that to Baltimore, as well as a bunch of other traits,” Lane said in the Baltimore Ravens article. “But as soon as that ball is in the air, you can guarantee it’s coming down with me.”