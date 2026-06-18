Ravens Rookie Turning Heads Early in 2026 Minicamp

The Baltimore Ravens seem to keep getting their draft picks right especially in recent years. According to an Ebony Bird article, one rookie is making their NFL jump look ‘effortless’.

His name is Vega Ioane.

On an episode of The Lounge Podcast, Roger Rosengarten recently raved about how Ioane has fit right into the NFL.

“[Ioane’s] come in, and you can already tell he’s got the veteran mentality … I couldn’t tell if he’s been in the league for five years or if this is his first year,” Rosengarten said. “Our communication has been the best it’s ever been … A player like [Ioane] and the mentality he has, it definitely makes my job a little bit easier.”

Ravens Selected Vega Ioane in First Round

Ioane, an offensive guard, was selected by the Ravens with the 14th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Ioane allowed zero sacks during his collegiate 2025 season. Ioane is already receiving high praise from league sources due to his ability to perform.

On an episode of the Baltimore Ravens the Lounge Podcast with Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing, Offensive Line coach Dwayne Ledford sung praises for Vega Ioane.

“He was a pro without being a pro yet,” Ledford said. “And just his approach. You can tell it’s important to him; he loves football. He wants to do right. He’s a very smart player that knows the ‘why’. He wants to be the best version of himself, and you can see that every day.”

An offense with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry will always be a box office attraction. The question will always be if the Baltimore Ravens can remain healthy and consistent all season long. With Vega Ioane leading the charge in this revamped offensive line, the Ravens will look to contend once again in the AFC.

According to PFF, the Baltimore Ravens offensive line ranked 17th in the NFL in 2025. This was at the fault of primarily Daniel Faalele.

Faalele, now a member of the New York Giants, allowed 30 pressures, four sacks, and three quarterback hits in 2025. Faalele will likely continue to catch strays for years to come after an awful performance in 2025. Ravens’ fans will be glad that he is gone.

There’s Pressure on Vega Ioane to Perform

To whom much is given, much is required. All the praise Ioane is getting will only increase pressure on the big guy to perform.

Over his past two seasons in college, Vega Ioane has allowed zero sacks in over 808 snaps on offense. Last year, he recorded 298 snaps with zero sacks allowed. It’s safe to say whoever goes up against Ioane in 2026 will have their hands full.

“According to Pro Football Focus, Ioane played 135 snaps at right guard during his junior season and 149 in his sophomore year. He also played 17 snaps at center in 2024. But that’s compared to 1,349 snaps at left guard the past two seasons.” Ryan Mink wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.

From the sounds around the league, it seems this kid has greatness written all over him.