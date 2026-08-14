Ravens Rookie Listed as Player to Watch for First Preseason Game

As the Baltimore Ravens gear up for their first preseason game, it’s good to keep watch on some of the team’s draft picks for the 2026 preseason.

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, August 15th at 7 p.m. ET.

According to a CBS Sports article, Ja’Kobi Lane has been listed as a rookie to watch for the preseason.

“Lane is another rookie receiver drawing rave reviews from camp,” Josh Edwards wrote in the CBS Sports article. “The coaching staff is different, but Baltimore has been searching for a taller receiver for years. They had done the DeAndre Hopkins experiment, but double-dipped in this year’s draft with Elijah Sarratt and Lane. The hope is that Lane can allow them to play above the rim, but also spring Derrick Henry in the run game.”

Ja’Kobi Lane Turning Heads in Practice

The Baltimore selected Ja’Kobi Lane in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft. If Ja’Kobi Lane has not had your attention since he got drafted, he should have it now. His one-handed catch has multi-million views on X.

While speaking to the media, Lane credited the environment around him on why his training camp has gone well.

“Definitely super, super blessed to be able to be at a place like this in Owings Mills,” Lane said in the Baltimore Ravens article. “I am feeding off the energy and the environment that I am in, and I think that’s just who I am. [I try to] be a product of my environment, and every time I look to the vets or even the young guys, I’m getting better every day. So, I just want to try and do that every day.”

Ja’Kobi Lane will bring the type of impact that could have him produce for the Ravens right away. Lane, along with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Devontez Walker will balance out the Ravens offense in a tremendous way.

Ravens Set Up to Contend

“He’s effortlessly good,” fellow rookie receiver Elijah Sarratt said in a Baltimore Ravens article. “He just goes out there and makes plays. He’s going to be a great receiver.”

Ja’Kobi Lane caught 99 passes, recording 1,363 yards in three years at the University of Southern California.

After looking down Zay Flowers for the foreseeable future, Ja’Kobi Lane looks to produce along with a very talented Ravens offense.

Rashod Bateman is looking to have a bounce back season after a disastrous 2025. Devontez Walker is also looking to step into a bigger role.

“The depth chart is wide open after Flowers and Bateman,” Jamison Hensley wrote in an ESPN article. “The competition centers on a lot of young targets in Devontez Walker, who has four touchdowns on seven career catches, and two rookie draft picks (Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt). Walker, Lane and Sarratt all flashed during spring practices. Baltimore has typically gone with veterans like DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor for the No. 3 wide receiver spot. But, unless the Ravens bring in a free agent wideout in camp, they will fill that spot with a promising prospect.”