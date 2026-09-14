Ravens’ Rookie Standout Sent Strong Message After Brutal Week 1 Injury

The Baltimore Ravens flexed their muscles in a 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, but the game raised some major concerns.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane both got knocked out of the game with injuries. Flowers reaggravated his hamstring injury from training camp, while Lane fractured his wrist.

It was brutal to see Lane leave the game after having a great training camp and barely getting his 2026 season started. There’s nothing to worry about, though, because Lane has a singular focus right now.

Ja’Kobi Lane Sent a Message on Social Media After Baltimore Ravens Win

Getty OWINGS MILLS, MD – AUGUST 26: Ja’kobi Lane #6 of the Baltimore Ravens makes a catch during the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens joint practice at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on August 26, 2026 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Lane took to social media to update fans on his wrist injury. While many are concerned about the injury, he won’t be feeling sorry for himself.

“Save your pity I will be back believe that.”

Lane finished the game with just 1 reception for 11 yards on 3 targets. He did catch a touchdown, but the Ravens were flagged for a penalty, so it never counted.

The Ravens may not have a timeline for Lane, as he is expected to miss some time, but they need to determine whether surgery is needed after an MRI. Flowers’s future status is also unknown.

Baltimore Ravens Would Love to Have Ja’Kobi Lane Back Soon

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 22: Ja’Kobi Lane #6 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Jacob Thomas #39 of the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter of a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Lane has been a special talent for the Ravens for quite some time, taking advantage of his reps. Every day in training camp, he was making highlight plays. He had everyone believing that he was the real deal.

Now it appears that the Ravens will have to wait to see how long he will be gone. The hope is that he won’t miss too much time and can return later in the season.

With Flowers and Lane both hurt, the Ravens will have to turn to other weapons. Guys like Rashod Bateman, Chris Moore, LaJohntay Wester, and Elijah Sarratt will need to step up. They may not be the talents that Flowers and Lane are, but they can hold their own for a bit.

Baltimore’s offense showed it’s in good shape going into its Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints. With the running game this good, the Ravens have all the weapons they need on offense, even without their top receivers on the field.

Lane needs to focus on getting healthy and hopefully being on the field soon enough to help the passing game. Once he is good to go, though, he’ll be a difference-maker for the unit. He has a chance to be the next great receiver in the NFL.