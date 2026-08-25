Jesse Minter Believes Ravens Speedy WR is Making ‘Really Good Strides’

The Baltimore Ravens have one last preseason game to make an impression before the roster cutdowns happen.

Entering this upcoming matchup against the Washington Commanders, one Ravens player might be feeling pretty good about themselves: wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. That’s because Wester had a nice moment in the 13-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings, where he scored a touchdown on a catch. He finished with 5 receptions for 24 yards and a score, while taking 1 kickoff return for 29 yards and 2 punt returns for 31 yards.

Wester is making a name for himself as a returner on the team, but what about as a receiver? Could the 2025 sixth-round pick actually make an impact on offense this season?

Baltimore Ravens HC Jesse Minter on LaJohntay Wester as a Receiver

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spoke with the media after practice, where he was asked about Wester as a receiver. Minter praised the second-year receiver for the work he has done on offense.

“I think [LaJohntay Wester] has made really good strides. This guy flies off the ball on offense. His speed really shows up on the tape. [It] really shows up when he is running routes. I think he is becoming a lot more decisive as a returner. He has done a really good job in the punt return game, and I think there are still a couple things to see and learn on the kickoff return game. [I’m] really happy with where he is at and how he has progressed.”

Wester took 58 snaps on offense last year, but never caught a pass. He did, however, return 16 punts for 198 yards and 10 kickoffs for 246 yards.

During the preseason, Wester did not record any receiving stats against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. His longest returns are 19 yards on punt returns and 29 yards on kickoff returns.

LaJohntay Wester is Proving He’s More Than a Returner on Ravens

Wester should be able to make the 53-man roster for the Ravens as their primary returner. He wants to make a bigger impact on offense in his second NFL season.

That might prove much tougher than expected. The Ravens are looking deep at the wide receiver position entering 2026. They have Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane as the top guys.

It will only be worse for Wester with rookie Elijah Sarratt and Devontez Walker ahead of him on the depth chart. Wester would have to beat both of them for more targets and playing time.

Where Wester would fit into the offense is in the slot and used as a deep threat receiver. He could also help in the screen pass game, using his speed.

There’s no telling what this Ravens offense will look like entering the 2026 season. Wester hopes to play a bigger role in helping this team bounce back in a big way.