Jesse Minter Delivered Critical Update on Injured Ravens Star Receivers

The Baltimore Ravens might have been celebrating their 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, but the next day brought some scary moments.

During the win, the Ravens lost two of their top receivers: wide receivers Zay Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane. Flowers aggravated his hamstring again, which he injured during training camp. Lane suffered a fractured wrist in the win.

Now questions remain about when the Ravens will have Flowers and Lane back on the field. The now 1-0 head coach shared some insights with the media on both players that should be encouraging.

Jesse Minter Talks Baltimore Ravens Injured Receivers After Colts Win

Minter had a chance to update the Ravens media at the start of his press conference. There is better news to hear about Flowers than Lane right now.

“Yeah, Zay’s probably a little bit more like in the day-to-day range. You know, feel pretty good about where that’s at. We’ll see how the week goes, though, there. You know, Jacoby may be a little bit longer. We’re getting some more things looked at right now and talking to different people. That’s kind of where those 2 guys are at.”

Lane finished the game with just 1 reception for 11 yards, but a touchdown was called back on a penalty. Flowers had 5 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Ravens Face the Possibility of Life Without Zay Flowers & Ja’Kobi Lane

Flowers appears on track to return sooner than Lane. After injuring his hamstring again, the Ravens could be cautious with him in practice throughout the week.

Lane’s wrist injury could be serious enough that the Ravens might have to consider sitting him for a few weeks. That could happen since he fractured it, unless something improves in the next few days.

Baltimore has other options at receiver; they can lean on their other receivers to help out. They have guys like Rashod Bateman, Chris Moore, LaJohntay Wester, and Elijah Sarratt who will need to step up. They may not have the talent of Flowers and Lane, but they can hold their own for a bit.

There are plenty of good receivers there who can get the job done if the Ravens are out Lane and Flowers. Still, there is more optimism about Flowers right now.

The Ravens are set to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 action. Baltimore’s biggest question going into that game is whether they will have their top two receivers. That decision might not be made until right before kickoff, so fans may have to stay tuned.