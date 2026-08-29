Jesse Minter Didn’t Mince Words About Ravens’ Speedy Weapon

The Baltimore Ravens ended the preseason with a perfect record after blowing out the Washington Commanders 41-3.

That win gave the team a 3-0 record and a perfect preseason run. Baltimore’s offense had 456 yards of total offense, while the defense only allowed 177 yards and forced a fumble.

While he didn’t have the stats to completely back it up, Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester stood out with his impressive touchdown catch in the win. Wester finished with 2 receptions for 21 yards and 1 touchdown, adding a punt return for 19 yards. It was the kind of performance that had his head coach talking about him.

Baltimore Ravens HC Jesse Minter on LaJohntay Wester

After the win, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spoke with the media, where a reporter asked about Wester’s development as a receiver after he was better known as a returner. Minter has seen significant growth in Wester’s game.

“You know, another guy that the improvement has been really cool to watch, the development – I would say, from the spring until now – as being really detailed in routes and playing with great speed. He is a really fast person, and so his play speed now shows up when he is running routes, and he is getting open. I think he has had a great camp, I think he has done really well in the preseason, and I think he has gained the confidence of a lot of people on the offense. And so, he’s another one of those receivers that has developed well, and I’m excited to see him going into the regular season.”

This is the second straight game Wester has caught a touchdown, after doing so against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. He finished the preseason with 7 receptions for 45 yards and 2 touchdowns. Wester also averaged 26 yards per kickoff return and 14.3 yards per punt return.

LaJohntay Wester Must Be Seen as an Offensive Weapon for Ravens

Throughout his early NFL career, Wester was known mainly as a returner because of his speed. While he’s been very good at it, the Ravens were hoping for more out of him.

That has become a reality as Wester has improved as a receiver. This was evident during training camp with his improved hands and focus on route running. It feels like he has put everything together as a pass catcher.

Wester is not likely to have a big role in the Ravens’ offense in 2026, though. Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane are expected to be the top three receivers. The Ravens could put Wester in on jet sweeps or screen passes if they wanted more speed on the field.

This was a very big training camp for Wester, as he certainly proved himself to the new coaching staff. He may still not be super involved on offense, but the snap count and targets should go up.