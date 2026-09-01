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Ravens’ Jesse Minter Held Nothing Back on Kicker Situation After Latest Move

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Jesse Minter
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 28: Head coach Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens watches the teams warm up before the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens made some noise with the signing of kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad.

This now opens the door for Moody to challenge Ravens starting kicker Tyler Loop for the job. After Loop missed field goals in two of the three preseason games, it put him in a tough spot.

Now that Moody is in town, the Ravens will have two weeks to figure out their kicker position before the Week 1 showdown against the Indianapolis Colts. The question is: what will the competition actually look like?

Will the Baltimore Ravens Have a Kicker Competition Before Week 1?

Jake Moody, Chicago Bears
GettyJake Moody #16 kicks the game-winning field goal against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 13, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spoke with the media for the first time since finalizing the 53-man rosters. Minter was asked about the decision to sign Moody, and he said they had been looking at him.

“Jake [Moody] has just kind of been on the radar, and he is a guy that has had success in this league. [We] really just felt like adding a guy, and it is whatever is best for the team at that particular moment — so we added a guy to compete on the practice squad, and [we will] kind of see how it shakes out from there.”

Last season, Moody played for the San Francisco 49ersChicago Bears, and Washington Commanders, making 19 of 23 field goals. He has a career field goal percentage of 78%.

That led to a follow-up question to Minter about the kicker position and whether Loop will have competition. The Ravens head coach made it clear who his guy will be for Week 1.

“I don’t really… I have a lot of confidence in Tyler [Loop] still. I think, again, he has had a great training camp. I expect him to be our kicker going into Indianapolis, but I think, again, you are always trying to just have every scenario covered. So, that is what we are trying to do as a team.”

Last season, Loop made 30-of-34 field goals, which is 88%, as a rookie. The criticism came when he missed a 44-yard field goal in the last second of the season-ending game for the Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That miss cost them the AFC North title and a playoff spot.

Should Tyler Loop Keep His Kicker Job for Now?

Tyler Loop, Ravens preseason news
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 07: Tyler Loop #33 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after missing a field goal in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL Preseason 2025 game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 07, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Another kicker was probably needed. Loop needed to know there is competition right behind him to add some pressure.

When looking at the stats, Loop has been a great kicker early in his career. It’s the one game that will keep following him around.

He needs to get off to a fast start in the regular season so that they don’t consider Moody ever. One missed field goal, though, and Moody could be taking the field as the kicker.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens’ Jesse Minter Held Nothing Back on Kicker Situation After Latest Move

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