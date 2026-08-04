Jesse Minter Sent Ravens Rookie Bold Message at Training Camp

Monday’s training camp practice for the Baltimore Ravens was not good for the offense, but they bounced back nicely.

After a rough day by the wide receivers, they stormed back with vengeance thanks to one rookie stepping up: Ja’Kobi Lane. The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec shared the highlight play of practice made by Lane that got people’s attention.

“Ravens rookie WR Ja’Kobi Lane just made one of the better practice catches you’ll ever see. He was falling down and well covered when he made a one-handed snag of a ball thrown toward inside.”

After making that play, it just highlighted the kind of camp that Lane has had so far. The 2026 third-round pick now has his head coach’s attention and soon Lamar Jackson‘s.

Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter Talked About Ja’Kobi Lane

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spoke with the media after practice, where he was asked about the catch that Lane made. Minter said that play will go a long way with Jackson and the offense.

“We talked a little bit about yesterday with the guys, just like being able to bounce back and, you know, like a second and long turns into a third and long and then somebody has to make a play. And sometimes just keeping your head down, going to the next play, making a play can change the momentum. And so that was a great play by Ja’Kobi. He’s continued to flash and make those type of plays. As anybody, you know, you’re always searching for consistency and down after down. But again, talk about it like the more he shows Lamar that he’s making those types of plays, the more trust they build. And that’s really what training camp and what practice is all about.”

Last season at USC, Lane caught 49 passes for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging 15.2 yards per catch. In 2024, he had 43 receptions for 525 yards, but went for 12 touchdowns.

Ja’Kobi Lane is Playing His Way Into More Snap for Ravens in 2026

Unfortunately for Lane, it might be a bit tough to get on the field as often in 2026. At 6-foot-4, he’s better suited to be on the outside, which is occupied by Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

Lane might have a shot at replacing Bateman in the lineup after his tough 2025 season. Jackson seems to already be creating good chemistry with Lane and letting him do what he does best.

After a bad start to camp in Week 2, the Ravens are getting back on track on offense with Lane being the biggest reason for that. At this rate, the rookie could be playing to get into the starting lineup soon enough. Or he will at least be in the rotation.