Ravens Rookie Can’t Go Ignored After 2 Days at Training Camp

Training camp has been in full force for just two days, and the Baltimore Ravens might already have something special in one of their rookies.

Entering camp, there was going to be less focus on the rookies and more on the veterans. That’s because the new coaching staff was going to impact what vets like Lamar Jackson have been used to for years.

After just a couple of days at training camp, it’s becoming clear that more attention needs to be focused on the rookies. One in particular is catching everyone’s attention there.

Baltimore Ravens Rookie Has Raised Some Eyebrows at Training Camp

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley shared some early observations at training camp. Through two days, one rookie is catching everyone’s attention: wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane.

“Ravens rookie WR Ja’Kobi Lane showed his playmaking potential with a leaping 30-yard catch over the middle. Lane pulled in Lamar Jackson’s throw by elevating over Marlon Humphrey and Malaki Starks. Good start to camp for Lane, a third-round pick.”

While he was overshadowed by current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon at USC, Lane was still one of their top receivers. Last year, Lane went for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 2024, he only had 545 yards, but caught 12 touchdowns.

The Ravens selected him in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft. They were looking for him to potentially fill in for former wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Ja’Kobi Lane Might Have a Shot to Start in 2026 for Ravens

It’s certainly going to be a bit of an uphill battle for Lane, but he is showing potential early on. The Ravens are expected to start two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Devontez Walker. Lane is competing with Chris Moore and fellow rookie Elijah Sarratt not only for playing time, but also for a roster spot.

One of the reasons Lane got drafted is that he’s got a perfect blend of size and speed. He ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash in the offseason, and at 6-foot-4, he has all the traits to be great.

To hear Lane use his size to beat Humphrey and Starks in coverage shows a lot about him. He’s no ordinary rookie and looks to be in midseason form in his first year of NFL play.

This is the kind of performance he will need to continue having in the next few weeks. He might be able to gun for Bateman’s job on the outside if the veteran plays like he did last year. Bateman had a career-low season in 2025, opening the door for Lane to take it.

Ravens still have plenty of time to evaluate the talent. If Lane keeps making plays as he did in camp, good luck keeping him off the field.