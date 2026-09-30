Ravens’ HC Jesse Minter Issues Lamar Jackson Injury News After Practice Update

The Baltimore Ravens are riding high after picking up a thrilling 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, but the NFL moves fast, meaning the team has to turn its attention to Week 4. As it does that, it appears as if star quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with some injury troubles.

Jackson played the whole game for Baltimore against Dallas, but team reporters were quick to notice that he was not on the field for the media viewing portion of Wednesday’s practice. Unsurprisingly, that immediately led fans to fear the worst regarding Jackson’s injury status, but head coach Jesse Minter did his best to put those concerns to rest.

After laboring through an injury-plagued 2025 campaign, Jackson has returned to form through three games this year. To this point, Jackson has completed 53 of his 76 pass attempts for 745 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 124 yards and another score on 17 carries.

Simply put, Jackson is critical to Baltimore’s offensive success, which is why a potential injury would be such a large cause for concern. The Ravens were a mess when Jackson wasn’t on the field last year, and even when he did play, it was clear that he was not 100% healthy, which limited his contributions on the ground.

With reports emerging that Jackson wasn’t at practice on Wednesday, the injury watch surrounding him kicked off once again. Minter did his best to nip this situation in the bud, though, as he revealed that Jackson was actually able to practice in a limited capacity as he deals with a minor undisclosed injury.

“Lamar was at practice. Little limited role. He’s just dealing with something small,” Minter told reporters. “I had heard that maybe that was sheer pandemonium that he wasn’t out there earlier. He ended up being able to get some stuff done.”

Should the Ravens Be Concerned About Lamar Jackson’s Week 4 Status?

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In recent years, the Ravens have been careful with limiting Jackson’s usage at practice as the season goes on, so in the grand scheme of things, this isn’t exactly anything out of the normal. Seeing him pick up a new ailment is rather concerning, but considering how Minter was joking about the situation, it doesn’t seem like he’s too concerned about his status.

Jackson will have two more days to get himself back on the field for a full practice to put any injury concerns to rest, but this is just another reminder that Baltimore is going to have to be extra cautious with him throughout the year. The Ravens will look to push their record to 3-1 in Week 4 when they take on the Tennessee Titans, and as of right now, it’d register as a major surprise if Jackson wound up not playing in this one.