Ravens’ HC Jesse Minter Promises New Plan for Trey Hendrickson

Jesse Minter knows the Baltimore Ravens’ defense needs to get off the field on third down more often, so he’s planning something new for the unit’s best closer up front, All-Pro edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Minter promised he and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will “find spots to move Hendrickson and Mike Green around to find matchups. Noted Hendrickson is a really good right-side rusher and team needs to find ways to make sure they’re getting the best out of Green who flourished on right side w/Hendrickson’s out,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The mention of Green is noteworthy because the Ravens are still trying to figure out how best to use his talents. Green struggled as a rookie, but the second-year pro has shown a renewed aptitude for putting heat on the pocket this season.

Most of that heat is still coming from Hendrickson, who’s appears fully recovered from recent surgery. He’s looking like the four-time Pro Bowler opposing teams need to make special plans for how to contain.

The Ravens can make the task for offenses trying to stop Hendrickson more difficult by devising plans of their own to expand his pass-rush strategy. Starting with Week 7’s opponents, AFC North rivals and Hendrickson’s former team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Minter’s more varied approach is already working with another decorated veteran along Baltimore’s defensive line.

Trey Hendrickson’s Returning to Dominant Best

Hendrickson was a menace during the tough loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. He “finished with 8 pressures and a sack on 26 pass rush matchups vs. Browns rookie LT Spencer Fano. Hendrickson now has a 22.7% pressure rate, the highest rate among defenders with at least 25 pressures this season,” per The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer, citing Next Gen Stats.

The Bengals know all about this version of Hendrickson. It’s the one who helped the 2021 team reach a Super Bowl.

Hendrickson moved around a little more often for those Bengals. He switched sides, although that was one of the few things that didn’t work for Hendrickson against the Browns.

Shaffer cited Pro Football Focus when he noted, “Hendrickson just lined up on the left side of the DL for the first time all season, per PFF. Didn’t go well, but wonder if he feels more comfortable there because of his finger injury.”

The Ravens should still give Hendrickson a longer look on the left. If only to put Green into his most favorable spot.

Minter and Weaver can also shift Hendrickson inside, next to Green on the right edge. This combination would present offensive lines with a nightmare combination that would prompt difficult choices about who to double.

Green’s not necessarily demanding double teams yet, but the second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft is trending in the right direction. He’s posted two sacks, seven pressures and four quarterback knockdowns through six games, according to Pro Football Reference.

Those numbers would be boosted if Green had Hendrickson next to him more often. The latter will still command most of the attention, but offenses sliding protection toward Hendrickson and Green is good news for another veteran pass-rusher.

Jesse Minter Plan Is Working for Veteran Ravens’ Defensive Lineman

Minter’s preference for moving parts up front is working for 40-year-old versatile defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Specifically, Mike Preston of The Baltimore Sun exclaimed, “Love the Ravens putting Campbell over the center on passing situations. At 6-8, hard to throw over.”

Aligning Campbell’s massive frame over the ball is a smart move from Minter and Weaver. The six-time Pro Bowler is still too much for most centers around the league to handle, so his presence in the middle will draw double teams.

Those double teams take a blocker away from Green or Hendrickson. If it’s the latter, the Ravens will have the formula to solve the third-down problems Minter’s owning.

His chances of fixing the Ravens’ defense on football’s money down rest largely on how many favorable matchups Minter creates for Hendrickson.