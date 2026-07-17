Joe Flacco Reveals Surprising Fate of Super Bowl MVP Prize in Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’

Joe Flacco is giving fans a rare look inside his life away from football in season 3 of Netflix’s “Quarterback,” including the surprising condition of one of the most recognizable prizes of his NFL career.

The veteran quarterback, who won Super Bowl XLVII MVP with the Baltimore Ravens, opens his garage during the series and shows viewers the red 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray he received after the championship victory. Rather than sitting polished in a showroom, the sports car is tucked away beneath layers of dust alongside storage boxes and holiday decorations.

The series also follows Flacco through one of the most unusual moments of his career, documenting his in-season trade from the Cleveland Browns to the Cincinnati Bengals while balancing life as a father of five.

Joe Flacco Explains Why His Super Bowl MVP Corvette Hasn’t Left the Garage

Joe Flacco's Corvette, which he won for being named Super Bowl MVP, is just sitting in his dusty garage as a showpiece. "It's kind of like a little trophy." 🤦‍♂️🤣 (via @netflixsports)pic.twitter.com/96htriicY6 https://t.co/frKQmP5NeG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 16, 2026

After earning Super Bowl MVP honors following Baltimore’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Flacco received a brand-new Corvette Stingray as part of the award.

More than a decade later, the car has become more of a keepsake than a daily driver.

“As you can see, it’s been in this garage,” Flacco said during “Quarterback.” “I think it’s been in here for probably five years. It’s kind of like a little trophy. I mean, you keep your trophies stuffed in the attic somewhere and this is just a bigger version of that.”

Flacco admitted he no longer knows where the keys are and isn’t even sure the car would start after sitting untouched for years.

His wife, Dana Flacco, explained why the family has never considered selling it despite rarely using the vehicle.

“I’m a functional person, so the car doesn’t function for us,” Dana said. “But it’s just such a trophy; just such an amazing feat that you can’t get rid of it.”

With five children at home, the Flaccos can’t really tote them around in the sports car.

‘Quarterback’ Captures the Former Raven’s Unexpected Midseason Trade

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“Quarterback” season 3 also follows Flacco through the whirlwind of his midseason trade from the Browns to the Bengals.

At first, Flacco thinks there’s a better chance he’ll be released than dealt to a division rival. The news catches his entire family off guard, with his children repeatedly asking their parents if the trade is actually real before believing it.

Flacco can be seen packing his belongings, including luggage still displaying Browns branding, before heading to Cincinnati to learn an entirely new offense while joining a playoff contender.

According to Netflix, Flacco became the first player to be traded during a season featured on “Quarterback,” providing viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at how quickly an NFL career can change.

The series describes Flacco’s journey as he adapts to a new playbook, develops relationships with new teammates and continues balancing football with family life.

The documentary also features Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discussing Flacco’s arrival in Cincinnati.

Burrow joked that his friends immediately noticed Flacco’s relaxed demeanor on the sideline.

“My friends were making fun of how he sits on the bench on the sideline,” Burrow said. “They were like, ‘He just looks like an old wise man.'”