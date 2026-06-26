Jayden Daniels’ Challenging NFL Season Takes Center Stage in Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’

Jayden Daniels‘ injury-filled 2025 campaign will soon be showcased for football fans around the world.

Netflix announced that the Washington Commanders quarterback will be one of four featured players in season 3 of “Quarterback,” giving viewers behind-the-scenes access to one of the NFL’s brightest young stars during a challenging season.

Daniels joins Baker Mayfield, Cam Ward, and Joe Flacco as this year’s featured quarterbacks in the documentary series, which is executive-produced by Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes, and NFL Films.

Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Captures Jayden Daniels’ Challenging Season

After taking the league by storm as a rookie in 2024, Daniels entered his second NFL season carrying enormous expectations.

The former Offensive Rookie of the Year led Washington to a 12-5 record and within one victory of the Super Bowl during his rookie campaign.

His second season proved much more difficult.

Daniels was limited to just seven games and finished only four after suffering multiple injuries throughout the year.

His setbacks included a knee sprain in Week 2, a hamstring strain in Week 7 and an elbow dislocation in Week 9 that was aggravated later in the season, ending his year early as the Commanders finished 5-12.

Commanders Are Changing Jayden Daniels’ Role

While Daniels’ 2025 season was disrupted by injuries, the Commanders have already begun making changes to help protect their franchise quarterback heading into 2026.

According to WUSA9’s David Harrison, Washington’s offense looked noticeably different during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

Rather than relying on Daniels to create explosive plays outside the pocket, the offense is emphasizing structure and giving the quarterback more answers before plays break down.

One of the biggest adjustments has been asking Daniels to operate more frequently from under center.

The change impacts nearly every aspect of the offense, including the running game, play-action timing, and defensive reads.

Although there were some early mistakes during offseason practices, including botched snaps and handoffs, Harrison reported that Daniels appeared increasingly comfortable with the new responsibilities.

Daniels also explained that operating under center was not entirely new to him because he has spent years working on skills that previous offensive systems didn’t require.

The Washington Commanders’ official website reported that Daniels looked sharp throughout the team’s first OTA practice.

“To put it plainly, Daniels looked efficient throwing the ball and moved with fluidity during individual drills,” the team wrote.

Head coach Dan Quinn also praised Daniels’ progress.

Quinn said the quarterback has shown strong “mental quickness” while adapting to the new offense and has handled the transition well.

‘Quarterback’ Features Four Different NFL Journeys

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Daniels is one of four quarterbacks featured this season.

Mayfield returns after rebuilding his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and earning consecutive Pro Bowl selections following Tom Brady’s retirement.

No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans after an award-winning college career at Miami.

Veteran Joe Flacco offers one of the season’s most unique storylines after being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Cincinnati Bengals while cameras were rolling, documenting the challenge of learning a new offense while balancing family life.

“Quarterback” season 3 drops July 14 on Netflix.