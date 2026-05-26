Ravens Listed as Landing Spot for 5-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The Baltimore Ravens’ search for pass rushers continues as another big name is getting thrown around in rumors this offseason.

According to an LWOS article, the Ravens are one of three teams to potentially land 5-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa.

“Joey Bosa is coming off a strong bounce-back season with the Buffalo Bills, but the five-time Pro Bowler is struggling to find a new team. The former third-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bosa used to be one of the game’s most unstoppable threats on the edge.”

David Latham wrote in the article.

Wild Offseason for the Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens would shock the NFL world by trading two first round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for edge rusher Maxx Crosby. After a reported failed physical, the Ravens backed out of the trade for Crosby.

After the Crosby trade fell through, former Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson signed a four-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens up to $120 Million on March 11. Baltimore received the pass rush help they needed regardless of what happened with Maxx Crosby.

It had been reported that the Baltimore Ravens wanted to pair Crosby with Trey Hendrickson, but things did not go as planned. Nonetheless, the Ravens have their star pass-rusher in Trey Hendrickson who is no slouch.

Trey Hendrickson was arguably the best player available in this year’s free agency class.

According to an ESPN article, he ranks second in overall pressure rate (13.2%), according to ESPN Research, and has 61 sacks, the fourth-highest total. Hendrickson was a third-round selection by the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and has 81 sacks in nine NFL seasons.

“The Baltimore Ravens entered the offseason looking to address the pass rush. First-year head coach Jesse Minter knew this team needed someone capable of getting after the quarterback, and they ultimately signed Trey Hendrickson after the Maxx Crosby trade fell apart.” Latham wrote.

“Baltimore reportedly discussed the possibility of pairing Crosby with Hendrickson, which shows they still want another pass rusher. Joey Bosa is not Maxx Crosby, but the veteran is still an above-average starter who could be a breath of fresh air for this defense.”

Joey Bosa Still Capable of Game-Changing Plays

There will be high expectations for the Baltimore Ravens defense after the Trey Hendrickson signing. If Baltimore can grab Joey Bosa, their pass rush could be special in 2026.

The defense is already loaded with talent such as Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith, and Nate Wiggins. Add pass rusher Trey Hendrickson to the mix along with a returning defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike plus a brand-new coaching staff–Baltimore will be a threat to contend in 2026.

Trey Hendrickson missed 10 games due to injuries in 2025 and only had 4.0 sacks. He ended the 2025 season on injured reserve due to a procedure to repair a core muscle injury. Injuries have been issue for Bosa as well, but when he’s on the field, he can be a difference maker.

Bosa has 77 career sacks and 22 career forced fumbles. His consistency is something Baltimore may want during this free agency window. If Baltimore can get their hands on Joey Bosa, their chances of coming out of the AFC skyrocket.