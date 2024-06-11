John Harbaugh Confirms How Long Ravens Will Be Without Injured All-Pro

John Harbaugh confirmed the Baltimore Ravens will be without All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton for two to three weeks. The recovery is needed after Hamilton had a procedure on his elbow.

Speaking to reporters after a session at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, Harbaugh gave details. The head coach revealed, “Kyle will be ready (for training camp). Kyle had some loose bodies in his elbow that they went ahead and just plucked out, so it’s a two-to-three week deal,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Losing Hamilton for any period of time, at any point on the NFL calendar, is a blow on two fronts. First, because the third-year pro is on the cusp of greatness after a breakout season.

Second, because Hamilton occupies two key roles in Baltimore’s complex and multiple defensive schemes.

Kyle Hamilton Has Already Joined League’s Elite

Hamilton’s status is something the Ravens need to monitor carefully after he emerged as one of the game’s elite safeties in 2023. His banner campaign included snatching four interceptions and allowing just a 38.4 passer rating in coverage, per Pro Football Reference.

No. 14’s skills extended closer to the line of scrimmage, particularly when generating pressure. He blitzed 30 times, registered three sacks and seven pressures.

Few safeties played the same kind of complete game as Hamilton, something highlighted by NFL.com.

More than splash plays, Hamilton was invaluable thanks to his versatility. As well as being a playmaking box safety, the 23-year-old also performed well enough in the slot to “defy physics,” according to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar. The latter rated Hamilton as the game’s best safety, as well as the “second-best slot cornerback.”

Hamilton warrants such lofty praise thanks to plays like this one against Cincinnati Bengals’ Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, highlighted by Ted Nguyen of The Athletic.

Any down time for Hamilton leaves the Ravens scrambling for solutions at two key positions.

Ravens Lack Safety Depth

Safety was a loaded position for last season’s Ravens. That was before Geno Stone left for the Bengals in free agency.

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr can still rely on veteran Marcus Williams, but the Ravens waited until the seventh round to draft help at the position. Perhaps Sanoussi Kane can step up in Hamilton’s absence, but the options are limited, with undrafted free agent Beau Brade also in the mix.

It’s a different story in the slot, where All-Pro Marlon Humphrey is back in action. Humphrey can thrive in the slot, but he was “extremely limited in OTAs,” according to Hensley.

Fortunately, the Ravens aren’t tethered to Humphrey lining up inside. Not when Brandon Stephens and fourth-round pick T.J. Tampa are also available. It helps Harbaugh explained how Tampa is “ahead of where we expected,” per Nikhil Mehta of the Russell St. Report.

Ideally, Hamilton being on the shelf before the start of training camp will give the Ravens opportunities to work out the best contingency plan for playing without him once the games matter.

Harbaugh and Orr will hope that’s not a problem they have to do deal with this season. Yet, finding the right combinations now will ease the pain if injuries strike at two vital spots down the line.