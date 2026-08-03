Ravens Start Week 2 of Training Camp With Great Injury Update

The Baltimore Ravens entered training camp with a ton of injuries to deal with, but slowly everyone is coming back.

There were six players who were originally placed on the PUP list before camp began:

Nnamdi Madubuike, DT

Travis Jones, DT

John Jenkins, DT

Teddye Buchanan, ILB

Adisa Isaac, OLB

Bilhal Kone, CB

Madubuike has already been activated from the PUP list within the first day of training camp. Isaac and Kone were right behind him, being activated as well. It appears as though the Ravens will get some more help from the players on the PUP list.

Reinforcements Are on the Way for Ravens at Training Camp

Before the Ravens started their first practice of training camp’s second week, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec shared some good injury news. Another player has been activated from the PUP list: defensive tackle John Jenkins.

Jenkins has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, but was back on the practice field in uniform. He played in 17 games last season, starting 14. Jenkins racked up 39 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, and 1 fumble recovery.

This is Jenkins’ 14th NFL season after starting it with the New Orleans Saints. He has played for seven teams within the league.

Ravens Getting John Jenkins Back at the Right Time

This is big news for the Ravens, as they continue to get players back from injury and ready to play. They are now just waiting on their star defensive tackle Travis Jones to come back from his pectoral injury.

Baltimore is currently at the healthiest they have been since training camp last year. The 2025 season was plagued by so many injuries to the roster, including Lamar Jackson and many more.

Hope is there for the Ravens to get healthy and stay healthy heading into a new era of Baltimore football. With Jesse Minter as the head coach, this defense should start to see more improvements within all three levels of the unit.

Getting these defensive tackles back will only make the pass rush that much better. This Ravens defensive line had only 30 sacks in 17 games, with teams having fewer than that all of last year.

Expect Jenkins to be a starter at nose tackle once again to plug up the middle of the line. Jones and Madubuike will be outside of him on the defensive line, dealing with more of the pass rush.

By all accounts, if the Ravens can stay healthy throughout the season, this team is talented enough for a playoff run. It remains to be seen whether that will happen, but it’s starting to look good for them.