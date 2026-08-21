Ravens’ Joint Practice With Vikings Exposed New $60 Million Problem

The Baltimore Ravens‘ final day of joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings ended with mixed results.

Baltimore’s defense had another strong practice, and they seem well positioned to succeed. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was one of the standouts over the two days.

As for the Ravens offense, that appears to be a work in progress. The second day of practice exposed a problem that Baltimore might have to address.

Baltimore Ravens Have Massive Concern on Offense After Vikings Joint Practice

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec returned for his latest observations on the joint practice with the Vikings. One thing Zrebiec noticed was the offense’s struggles, especially at left tackle with Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley.

Brian Flores’ defense, which Baltimore wide receiver Rashod Bateman described as “chaotic,” showed the Ravens so many different blitzes and looks. The Ravens handled them a little better Thursday, but it was still a struggle. Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner had at least three sacks while matched up against Ronnie Stanley, and the Ravens struggled to move the ball past midfield in the decisive two-minute situations at the end of practice. ‘I think there is a lot of good to build on, but there is also a lot of stuff that we need to fix,’ Stanley said. ‘I think this was a great challenge for us — a ‘Flo’ defense bringing all the pressure. I think this is great for us to see, and a lot of stuff that we know we need to get better at if we want to be where we want to be.’

Last season wasn’t a bad one for Stanley, but it didn’t match the standards he has had for his two Pro Bowl seasons. In 447 pass-blocking snaps, Stanley allowed 28 pressures, 4 quarterback hits, and 4 sacks. He was also called for 7 penalties in 857 total offensive snaps.

Pro Football Focus gave Stanley an overall grade of 70.9, ranking 35th out of 89 offensive tackles last year. He also received a pass-blocking grade of 72.8 and a run-blocking grade of 68.0.

Do the Baltimore Ravens Have a Ronnie Stanley Problem?

While Turner is a solid edge rusher, he was the Vikings’ third-best one last year. That might not be the best sign of things to come for Stanley.

Injuries played a role in Stanley’s struggles last season, and age might be starting to catch up to him. He’s been a reliable offensive lineman in Baltimore for a while, but it seems like a slight regression is starting.

This could be chalked up to the Ravens learning a new offense, and it could affect performances. Stanley, though, has been trending down since last season.

It may not be a massive problem now since it is training camp, but at some point, the Ravens might have to address this. The hope is that Stanley will improve before their Week 1 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.