Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey Sent Loud Statement During Vikings Joint Practice

The Baltimore Ravens were hoping for a strong showing against the Minnesota Vikings, and they certainly got a slugfest on the field.

Baltimore’s defense did a great job against the Vikings, aside from a deep pass or two. The Ravens showed their defense is for real and made life tough for Minnesota.

One of the biggest challenges for the Vikings was covering four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Well, at least one Ravens defender had a better time taking on one of the NFL‘s best pass catchers.

Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey Shuts Down Justin Jefferson

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec shared his observations from a fiery Ravens-Vikings joint practice. Zrebiec noted Humphrey’s impressive performance covering Jefferson throughout the day.

“Humphrey twice stepped in front of Jefferson to break up passes, but just as easily could have intercepted them. Jefferson clearly felt the Ravens’ defensive backs were getting away with being too physical and had words with the referee crew on several occasions.”

Last season, Humphrey had 68 tackles, 13 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, 3 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 sack in 14 games. He dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season, including a finger injury that caused him to be in a cast.

Marlon Humphrey Needs More Performances Like That for Ravens in 2026

That was more of what Ravens fans have seen from Humphrey over the years. He was just a Pro Bowler back in 2024 before having a disappointing season last year.

It’s already been a good training camp for Humphrey so far. He did miss some time last week with an injury, but came back late last week to practice.

The Ravens will lean on his veteran leadership and experience to help the defense improve in 2026. Last year, Baltimore was 24th in the league in total defense, allowing 354.5 yards per game. They were even worse against the pass, ranking 31st after allowing 247.9 yards per contest.

Last year was a disappointing season for Humphrey, who struggled with consistency in coverage. He allowed a career-high 64.6% completion percentage and an 84.6 passer rating, the second-highest of his eight-year NFL career.

This season has to be different for Humphrey, as he is on the hot seat. He needs to have a better performance, or the 30-year-old cornerback could be looking for a new home in 2027.

So far, he is trending in the right direction and is playing well. As long as he can stay healthy, he should be in a good position for the upcoming season.

All those shutdown corner traits that Ravens fans have seen in the past are still there. His battle with Jefferson at practice was just turning back the clock at the right time.