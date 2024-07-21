Ravens Released a Rookie Safety to Make Room for Eddie Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens made a splash by bringing in safety Eddie Jackson on Friday, July 19 on the eve of training camp. However, to make room for the veteran safety Baltimore needed to release undrafted rookie free agent Jordan Toles.

KPRC 2 Houston writer Aaron Wilson posted on his X account, “#Ravens plan to release undrafted rookie safety Jordan Toles (6-1, 209, 4.45 @MorganStateU per a league source, after adding veteran safety Eddie Jackson.”

General manager Eric DeCosta brought the rookie in post 2023 draft, and he looked to be a contender for the No. 3 safety spot behind starters Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams. Although, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that the Ravens would bring in a veteran safety eventually and it turned out to be Jackson who joined the Ravens.

#Ravens plan to release undrafted rookie safety Jordan Toles (6-1, 209, 4.45 @MorganStateU per a league source, after adding veteran safety Eddie Jackson. Toles is an @LSUfootball transfer @HBCULegacyBowl @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 21, 2024

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley confirmed on his X account, “To make room for the addition of safety Eddie Jackson, the Ravens waived undrafted rookie safety Jordan Toles.”

Toles played college football for LSU and Morgan State before going undrafted this draft season. Head coach John Harbaugh spoke highly of the prospect back in May during rookie camp, “He looked really good the last two days. I just think he’s an instinctive player whose got high level of ability, so we like those guys.”

This is a tough break for Toles right before the start of camp, but he will have a chance to catch on with another team or rejoin the Ravens if there is an injury.

Safety Jordan Toles Has Tools to Contribute to the NFL

It is a tough situation for Toles but that is life in the NFL and the rookie will need to roll with the punches.

USA Today’s The Ravens Wire writer Glenn Erby covered the news and wrote, “Toles is a Baltimore native and logged 66 tackles, along with three interceptions, in 2023 during his final season at Morgan State University.”

Gerald J. Huggins, who provides scouting for HBCUs, posted about the rookie on May 4, “A dynamic safety known for his hard-hitting style and agility in run defense, bringing special teams value and the potential to improve in coverage and play diagnosis to solidify a spot as a versatile NFL prospect.”

Jordan Toles: “A dynamic safety known for his hard-hitting style and agility in run defense, bringing special teams value and the potential to improve in coverage and play diagnosis to solidify a spot as a versatile NFL prospect."#DraftHBCUPlayers https://t.co/Qoz0y413e6 pic.twitter.com/7f1QCvJdBd — Gerald J. Huggins II, M.A. (@Coach_HugginsII) May 4, 2024

Toles played two seasons for the LSU Tigers as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to Morgan State his junior season.

Erby wrote, “Toles was an All-MEAC First Team selection, emerged as one of the league’s best players during the 2023 season, became an Aeneas Williams Award finalist.”

Toles has good size and speed for the position in the NFL, so he should a get a few opportunities to prove that he can make the transition to the professional level.

Ravens Addition of Eddie Jackson Would Limit Playing Time

When safety Geno Stone left to join the Cincinnati Bengals in the offseason the Ravens found themselves thin behind their two starters.

Toles was one of the options that was under consideration for replacing the 2023 breakout, but the thought was that a veteran would likely be brought in. The Ravens had been linked to Justin Simmons and Jamal Adams for much of the offseason.

However, when Adams joined the Tennessee Titans the prevailing thought would be that Simmons would become the main target. However, DeCosta surprised many by instead bringing in the former All-Pro Jackson.

That addition gives the Ravens a strong safety group, but also meant there was unlikely to be a path to steady playing time for an undrafted rookie like Toles.

However, it is important to note that Williams dealt with injuries for much of 2023 and Hamilton is still recovering from offseason issues, so Toles could always make a reappearance later in training camp.