Ravens Sign 23-Game Starter Amid Travis Jones Concerns

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t waiting for injuries to completely wreck their defensive tackle rotation, so the team added Josh Tupou to the practice squad, amid concerns about Travis Jones and Michael Pierce.

Tupou, who missed the Ravens final roster cuts this year, returned to the team on Monday, October 28, per Ravens.com Staff Writer Clifton Brown. The latter also detailed how “Baltimore’s defensive line has been hit by injuries. Defensive end Brent Urban (concussion) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (calf) departed in the first half of Sunday’s 29-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns and did not return. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) played only 15 snaps after being limited in practice last week.”

Jones’ status remains the most important among those issues. He’s been showing dominance during his third season in the NFL.

Josh Tupou Can Ease Growing Problem for Ravens

A litany of injuries up front means Tupou can feel confident about his chances of being elevated to the main roster. If so, the 30-year-old who has 23 starts on his pro CV, won’t be a liability at the heart of the Ravens’ defensive line.

Tupou fits what the Ravens like to do in the trenches. Namely, fill the area with big-bodied powerhouses who can clog running lanes and push the pass pocket.

The former undrafted free agent for the Cincinnati Bengals showcased the latter trait with this impressive rep against right guard Matt Hennessy when the Ravens took on the Atlanta Falcons in preseason. Tupou’s formidable strength was highlighted by Locked on Falcons.

A 6-foot-3, 350-pounder with this level of play strength can help offset the loss of Pierce and Brent Urban. Tupou will also keep the Ravens stout against the run, like fellow veteran D-tackle and practice squad member Chris Wormley.

Being able to elevate one or both will allow the Ravens to reduce the burden on healthy starters Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington. As Brown pointed out, “Madubuike played a career-high 86% of the defensive snaps while Broderick Washington played a season-high 61%,” during the 29-24 defeat to the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

Keeping big defensive linemen fresh is vital for what the Ravens do on that side of the ball. It will be just as important to get Jones fully healthy as soon as possible.

Travis Jones Tough to Replace

Replacing Jones is a tougher task than coping without Pierce and Urban. The latter pair are tough and resourceful, but Jones has legitimate game-wrecking talent.

Jones has been taking his game up a level with brute force and a more active pass-rush repertoire. The Ravens third-round pick in 2022 already has a sack and four pressures through eight games, just half a sack short of his totals for all of last season.

While Jones is maturing as a pass-rusher, the 25-year-old remains a force against the run. Baltimore’s immovable object has been clocking up a strong tally of run stops, per PFF BAL Ravens.

Dominant defensive tackles have been a franchise staple since the Ravens’ inception in 1996. The likes of Sam Adams, Trevor Pryce, Haloti Ngata, Calais Campbell and Madubuike have all wrecked the interior of offensive lines.

Jones is flashing hints he could be the next standout on the inside, so the Ravens should do all they can to manage his health and keep him fresh as this season progresses.