Justin Fields Explains Why He Didn’t Want Ravens Trade

he idea of Justin Fields donning a uniform for the Baltimore Ravens isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds. Not when the former 11th-overall draft pick named the Ravens as one of the teams who asked the Chicago Bears about a trade.

A deal didn’t happen because Fields, who instead was dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers, didn’t want to join a team with a secure quarterback situation. Football’s most important position doesn’t get much more secure than it is in Baltimore, where two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson holds sway.

Fields dropped this Ravens-related bombshell on the “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast. Fields told Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Heyward, “I’m not sure of all the teams, but there were a lot of teams that already had solidified quarterbacks and I didn’t want to do that. Chargers were one, Ravens were another. Raiders, they talked a little bit. I don’t know too much. Who else was in there I don’t know, but a lot of teams had solidified quarterbacks who just got new contracts so I didn’t want to be there.”

Putting Fields on the depth chart would have given the Ravens another dynamic, dual-threat signal-caller. It would also have brought some stability to a backup quarterback situation in a state of flux.

Not getting a deal done has inadvertently strengthened one of the Ravens’ main rivals in the AFC North.

Justin Fields Has Made Steelers Biggest Threat to Ravens Division Supremacy

The Ravens bossed the division last season, but they find themselves looking up in envy at Fields and the 3-0 Steelers. Tough defense has played a big role in Pittsburgh’s unbeaten start, but Fields has been the catalyst.

He’s played well enough to keep Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson on the bench thanks to a combination of efficiency and select big plays. That efficiency was summed up by how well Fields protected the ball against the blitz during the 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, per Pro Football Focus.

For the season, Fields has completed 73.3% of his passes and added 90 yards on the ground. He’s got the Steelers playing complementary football and putting pressure on the Ravens to keep up.

It’s a challenge the Ravens can meet as long as Jackson stays healthy. If he doesn’t, Baltimore will be in trouble because of a lack of playmaking passers in reserve.

Ravens Needed Backup QB Help

The Ravens have been content to trust Josh Johnson to hold down the QB2 spot. It’s a risk, and not just because Johnson is 38 and a journeyman who’s played for eight different teams.

This is a pivotal spot for the Ravens because Jackson’s had his issues with injuries and illness. Notably, when an ankle problem cost him the final five games of the 2021 season, before a knee injury ruled Jackson out of four games to cap the ’22 campaign.

The Ravens were 1-8 in those games (1-9 counting a playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals), making Jackson’s health a crucial factor in their success. So is depth at quarterback, an issue the Ravens thought they’d fixed by bringing back Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley.

Surprisingly, Huntley’s second stop with the Ravens didn’t last long. He was claimed off the practice squad by the Miami Dolphins on September 16, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

That move means Johnson is still the next man up in the event Jackson suffers injury. The Ravens would likely feel more confident with Fields as their top deputy.

Playing for the Ravens, a team underpinned by solid defense and a strong running game, would have given Fields the same structure he’s benefitting from in Pittsburgh. Ravens coaches already know how to utilize a mobile quarterback, so they would have brought out Fields’ best football.