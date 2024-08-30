Ravens Solve Quarterback Problem by Adding Pro Bowler

T

he Baltimore Ravens are hedging their bets behind Lamar Jackson after bringing former Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley back to challenge journeyman Josh Johnson for backup quarterback reps.

Huntley’s return to M&T Bank Stadium was reported by Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz on Friday, August 30.

It was subsequently revealed by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic the Ravens are adding “Huntley to their practice squad, source says. They had an open spot.”

Landing on the practice squad means Huntley, who was released by AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, august 29, won’t immediately unseat Johnson as QB2. Ultimately though, Huntley is the better long-term fit as next man up after two-time NFL MVP Jackson.

Tyler Huntley an Upgrade Over Josh Johnson

A Pro Bowl berth, albeit as an injury replacement for Buffalo Bills’ star Josh Allen following the 2022 season, proves Huntley’s credentials. The undrafted free agent is not a numbers nor points-churning machine, but he’s smart and efficient.

Huntley is also mobile enough to make plays with his legs. Like he did for this touchdown run against the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

This was one of Huntley’s many outings as a stand-in starter while Jackson dealt with ankle and knee injuries. Huntley needed to step in for five games in 2021, with four starts, before the veteran started five more times a season later, helping earn a playoff spot in the process.

The Ravens know they can win with Huntley in the lineup, but it’s a different story with Johnson. He’s made only one start, a 41-21 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in ’21.

Johnson was also guilty of “struggling at times this summer,” according to Zrebiec. The 38-year-old is a veteran of eight teams, including the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Huntley is a safer option than Jackson as QB2, particularly given Jackson’s erratic injury history and illness record. Safety is something the Ravens value at football’s most important position, based on how the depth chart is constructed.

Ravens Trust Experience at Football’s Most Important Position

Bringing Huntley back shows the Ravens are doubling down on a preference for experience at quarterback. Both he and Johnson have endured punishment, read hundreds of playbooks and survived numerous battles in the pros.

Their veteran savvy offers a natural safeguard behind a signal-caller as dynamic and important as Jackson, but the Ravens could have bet on potential among his deputies. Instead, this year’s sixth-round draft pick Devin Leary didn’t make the 53-man roster.

Zrebiec bluntly expressed the rookie’s problems: “Leary didn’t look ready this summer to play meaningful snaps in an NFL game.” His and Johnson’s stumbles during preseason action scuppered plans for Leary to become a viable third-string quarterback.

Leary’s setbacks might have opened the door for undrafted rookie Emory Jones. Yet, the ex-Cincinnati Bearcats standout couldn’t translate his awesome arm strength into enough eye-catching moments to help him make the cut.

Jones being waived ahead of cutdown day left the Ravens hoping Johnson can be a credible backup for Jackson and save the team an additional move. Huntley’s availability meant those plans could change.

Huntley can be trusted in the No. 3 spot, a role growing in importance “given the rule that allows teams to have an “emergency” third quarterback ready on game days,” per Zrebiec.