Ravens’ Kyle Hamiliton ‘Disrespected’ in NFL Top 100 Reveal

All-Pro Safety Kyle Hamilton is one of the most versatile players you’ll ever see on a football field.

In a CBS Sports article, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently released his ranking of the top 100 players in which Kyle Hamilton ranked 28th.

“He is a big safety who can play in deep coverage, but really excels near the line of scrimmage. He was asked to do more of that last season. It will be interesting to see how the new staff uses him,” Prisco wrote.

Being one of the top 30 players in the NFL doesn’t seem bad, but considering Hamilton’s impact, some argue he could and should be higher on the list.

Hamilton Is One of the Most Versatile Players in the League

Kyle Hamilton gets high praise from the league due to his versatility. After all, he is three-time All Pro. He is in the conversation for being the best safety in the league.

“Hamilton, a three-time All-Pro, is arguably the most versatile defender in the league, and Orr believes Hamilton can take his game to an even higher level under new head coach and defensive play-caller Jesse Minter,” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.

In regard to this ranking, players like Hamilton don’t get come around often. Think about what he can do. He can line up at the line of scrimmage, he can cover like a corner, and he can play in the middle like a linebacker.

“In 2023, his versatility was central to the Ravens’ success, which included them ranking first in points allowed,” Eamon Cassels wrote in an Ebony Bird article. “Then, in back-to-back years, the Ravens changed his role during the middle of the season, and both times this adjustment saved their defense. Specifically, in 2024, they deployed him further back in the secondary to stabilize their pass defense, and in 2025, they did the opposite — moved him closer to the line of scrimmage to help stabilize their pass rush and run defense.

“He’s a true unicorn; there’s no other way to put it.”

Kyle Hamilton Expected to Thrive Under Jesse Minter

With Jesse Minter as the defensive play-caller, Hamilton may be in for his best season yet. His impact goes well beyond the box score. The former Notre Dame standout seems to have no weakness in his game as a safety.

Earlier in the offseason, Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr predicts the All-Pro Safety will receive the defensive player of the year award.

“While Chargers safety Derwin James has always been excellent, he became more of a complete force under Jesse Minter in Minter’s two seasons as defensive coordinator in Los Angeles,” Orr wrote. “James broke a streak of Pro Bowls and second-team All-Pro nominations the year before Minter’s arrival and went on to restart that streak in addition to sharpening some already spectacular individual stats. Last season, James posted a career-low QB rating on throws in his direction.”

“Only two safeties have won the Defensive Player of the Year award since the turn of the century, and both are first-ballot Hall of Famers: Ed Reed (2004) and Troy Polamalu (2010).” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.