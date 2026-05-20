Kyle Van Noy’s Latest Free Agency Update Will Catch Ravens’ Attention

The Baltimore Ravens have endured a chaotic offseason, and while the overall success of their moves is very much up for debate, it’s clear that this team is going to enter the new year as a clear-cut Super Bowl contender. Whether or not this Ravens squad is going to be the one that can finally get over the hump, though, remains to be seen.

For the most part, Baltimore has done the majority of its offseason work, but there are still moves to be made. One of its top remaining free agents, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, could still find his way back to town, but that doesn’t seem to be a guarantee right now. While Van Noy would be interested in re-signing with the Ravens, he kept it real when discussing his status on the open market.

Kyle Van Noy Issues Update on His Status in Free Agency

Van Noy just finished up his 12th season in the NFL, the third of which he spent with Baltimore. A second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Van Noy initially struggled to find his footing early in his career while with the Detroit Lions. Midway through the 2016 campaign, Van Noy was traded to the New England Patriots, which is where he managed to turn himself into one of the more versatile linebackers in the league.

During his first three-and-a-half-season stint with the Pats, Van Noy became a key piece of the team’s defense, and he ended up winning a pair of Super Bowl championships. After leaving the team for one year in 2020 to play for the Miami Dolphins, he returned to New England for the 2021 campaign. He would then spend 2022 with the Los Angeles Chargers before latching on with the Ravens.

Van Noy has starred for Baltimore since arriving in town, and he even earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career in 2024 after he racked up 12.5 sacks. After picking up just 2.5 sacks last year, though, the Ravens haven’t appeared too inclined to reunite with Van Noy. The veteran linebacker recently made it clear that he’s still receiving interest from several teams across the league, but he’s also currently considering a career in media or becoming an executive in the NFL.

“Kyle Van Noy told us on The Insiders on NFL Network he’s mulled options to play, start his media career and even join a front office,” Mike Garafolo shared in a post on X. “Meantime, he’s working ‘in the lab’ and getting family time. ‘There’s a lot of teams interested but we’re in just a wait-and-see game right now.'”

Should the Ravens Re-Sign Kyle Van Noy?

Van Noy is still a valuable player beyond his sack numbers, but the Ravens, under the lead of new head coach Jesse Minter, have put an emphasis on improving their defensive front seven this offseason. That led to the failed trade for Maxx Crosby and the subsequent decision to sign Trey Hendrickson, with the team also selecting Zion Young in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Could Baltimore benefit from bringing Van Noy back to town? Definitely, as you can never have too many good players on your roster. And yet, the Ravens just don’t seem interested in him at this stage of the game. Van Noy could ultimately retire and begin focusing on his post-football career, but if he does continue playing, it seems likely that he will be joining a new team rather than re-signing with Baltimore.