Ravens Edge-Rushers Blast Referees vs. Cowboys: ‘He Knew What Was Going On’

hey won in Week 3, but Baltimore Ravens’ edge-rushers Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh are still unhappy about their treatment from referees during the 28-25 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 22.

Van Noy can’t believe defensive tackle Nnamdi Mandubuike was denied a safety after what appeared obvious intentional grounding was not called against the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott in the end zone.

The decision prompted 12-year veteran Van Noy to post on ‘X’: “Today I found out that if a QB is goin down for a safety you can just pass it to an O-lineman and you good?!?! What?!?!”

Van Noy wasn’t the only member of a fired-up Baltimore pass rush who vented at how the officials performed at AT&T Stadium. Fellow edge-rusher Odafe Oweh also spoke out.

Oweh was flagged for roughing the passer, despite appearing to wrap up Prescott in textbook fashion. The penalty prompted a lengthy response from Oweh implying the referee was amused to be making calls against the Ravens.

Owen’s controversial words were relayed by Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink: “[The referee] was just smiling at me the whole game. Whenever I would ask him about a call, he would give me that little weird smirk like he knew what was going on. … Just have to play through it, find a way to put him down a little more gently.”

That’s a strong opinion sure to garner attention from the league office, but this isn’t the first time the Ravens have gone public about their unhappiness with officiating this season.

Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh Called Out Rough Calls

While the Ravens aren’t afraid to call out NFL refs, the plays referenced here also raised the ire of onlookers. Including Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis.

He demanded to know “WHERE IS THE SAFETY? how is this not intentional grounding???” after Madubuike had gotten to Prescott.

Sharp was just as indignant about Oweh drawing a flag for this takedown: “ROUGHING THE PASSER” are you serious”

“Undefined” host Josina Anderson agreed, calling this a “Phantom roughing the passer call.” Meanwhile, “Ravens Vault” co-host Sarah Ellison pointed out how Oweh hit Prescott “right in the midsection. There’s little lift. It’s a normal tackle.”

These opinions only add to the list of perceived grievances the Ravens have against referees.

Ravens Making a Habit of Speaking Out

Several members of the team, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Isaiah Likely and middle linebacker Roquan Smith, were unhappy when Likely’s apparent touchdown catch was ruled out against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

There were other things the Ravens didn’t like from the way the game was called in KC. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley spoke out after repeatedly being flagged for illegal formation, while Chiefs tackles weren’t, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic: “I’m looking at their tackles, especially the right side, and I know I’m lining up in front of that guy. And they didn’t call him one time. It’s a little bit of making me feel like I’m crazy, (that) I don’t know where I’m lining up.”

Van Noy even took aim at the Chiefs’ medical staff and training facilities. There’s a lot to be unhappy about it, but Oweh and KVN should be pleased at how the Ravens revived their pass rush against the Cowboys.

Ravens Pass Rush Showed Up Big

Van Noy logged both of Baltimore’s sacks in Dallas, but Oweh, Madubuike and others consistently swarmed on the pocket. Their defense led the NFL with 60 sacks last season, but the Ravens had cause to be concerned about their edge-rushers this year, after Jadeveon Clowney joined the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

No such concern should exist about the edges of the front seven now Van Noy has four sacks in his last two games. Oweh has chipped in with 2.5 QB takedowns, while David Ojabo has also been making his presence felt on the outside.

Oft-injured former second-round pick Ojabo is healthy and already has a sack and three pressures to his credit in a situational role, according to Pro Football Reference. The numbers show the Ravens have what they need to remain arguably the most fearsome pass rush in the NFL.

That’s enough to put smiles on the faces of Van Noy and Oweh, no matter what they think about referees.