Former Ravens Pro Bowl Linebacker Visits NFC North Contender in Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens have largely set their roster for the start of the 2026 campaign, and after a hectic offseason, it’s safe to say a lot of work went into putting this team together. At the end of the day, though, if it helps the Ravens make a Super Bowl run, all the chaos and the controversy surrounding the front office’s work over the past few months will have been worth it.

There’s been a lot of chatter surrounding the guys Baltimore brought to town for the new campaign, but it also moved on from a handful of players, too, with former Pro Bowl linebacker Kyle Van Noy being part of that group. Van Noy has remained a free agent for much of the offseason, but it looks like he could be latching on with a new team right before the start of the new campaign.

Vikings Host Former Ravens Linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Free Agent Visit

A veteran linebacker who has spent time with five different teams, Van Noy has gone from being a bust early in his career with the Detroit Lions to a two-time Super Bowl champion who was a Pro Bowler in 2024. Van Noy could retire today, and his legacy would still be set in stone, but he appears to be open to returning for at least one more season in 2026.

Van Noy spent the past three years with the Ravens, where he enjoyed one of his most prolific seasons in 2024 when he racked up a career-high 12.5 sacks in 16 games of action. Things didn’t go as well for Van Noy last season, as he totaled just 20 tackles and two sacks in 15 games, but he still is a valuable player, given that he can do a handful of things beyond rushing the quarterback.

With Baltimore revamping its front seven on defense this offseason, that meant moving on from Van Noy. For the past few months, Van Noy has kept his cards close to his chest when it came to his future in the NFL. With Week 1 right around the corner, though, he has taken a free agent visit with the Minnesota Vikings, indicating that he is open to suiting up again in the 2026 campaign.

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Vikings hosted a visit for veteran LB Kyle Van Noy, who played for defensive coordinator Brian Flores in Miami and New England,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Kyle Van Noy’s NFL Career May Not Be Over Just Yet

Getty Kyle Van Noy has mutual interest in the Vikings.

There hadn’t been much chatter surrounding Van Noy lately, which led many to believe that he was done playing football. The opportunity to reunite with Brian Flores, who helped resurrect Van Noy’s career during their shared time with the New England Patriots, could be too good an opportunity to pass up as he approaches the end of his career.

Nothing has been finalized here just yet, but it’s clear there is a mutual interest between the two sides, which could lead to a deal getting done very soon. Van Noy could also opt to visit other teams, but it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him latch on with the Vikings now that his time with the Ravens has come to an end.