Ravens Grant Lamar Jackson’s $6 Million Wish in Free Agency

Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens did Lamar Jackson a $6 million favor in free agency.

The Baltimore Ravens were obviously listening whenever Lamar Jackson said he wanted to play alongside DeAndre Hopkins. That dream combination will now become a reality after Hopkins agreed a one-year deal with the Ravens in 2025 NFL free agency.

News of the contract was confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday, March 11. He confirmed terms are worth $6 million.

It’s a hefty price to pay for a 12-month rental, but the fee can be offset by equipping franchise quarterback Jackson with one of the best wide receivers of the modern era. A wideout Jackson has long wanted to have the chance to connect with on Sundays.

As Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic put it, “Hopkins and Lamar Jackson have talked about their desire to play together for a few years. Now, they’ll have that opportunity.”

Hopkins isn’t the force he once was, but the 32-year-old still comes alive in the red zone and knows how to set up defensive backs in space. Those qualities can make the five-time Pro Bowler Jackson’s go-to target this year, despite the Ravens not being short of dynamic pass-catchers.

There’ll be less pressure for Hopkins to dominate because the Ravens’ ground game has stayed strong after general manager Eric DeCosta kept his word to an All-Pro member of the backfield.

This article will be updated.

