Ravens Won’t Like Latest $70 Million Lamar Jackson Contract Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens have wrapped up a hectic offseason of work and have turned their attention to the upcoming 2026 campaign. And yet, you can make an argument that the Ravens left their biggest move of the offseason on the table when it comes to star quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation.

Jackson has two years left on his current contract, but with an $85 million cap hit currently on the books for the 2027 campaign, Baltimore almost has no choice but to begin worrying about a new deal for him. After watching Baker Mayfield sign a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, one longtime NFL agent recently predicted that Jackson could earn $70 million per year from the Ravens on his next contract extension.

Lamar Jackson Predicted to Earn $70 Million Per Year on Next Contract

Play

Jackson has turned himself into one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the NFL, as he can make plays in the air with his arm or on the ground with his legs. Put it all together, and when Jackson is firing on all cylinders, he’s perhaps the most difficult player to defend in the entire league.

Back in 2023, Jackson put pen to paper on a five-year, $260 million contract extension with the Ravens, and all he’s done since then is win his second MVP Award and a pair of All-Pro First Team honors. Sure, Jackson hasn’t won a Super Bowl yet, but as long as he’s on the field for Baltimore, it will have a shot to win, no matter who its opponent is.

Even though Jackson wasn’t at his best last season as he battled a handful of injuries, he is still in position to reset the quarterback market, especially after Mayfield just received $55 million per year from the Bucs. If you ask longtime NFL agent Mike McCartney, he believes that Jackson could become the first player in the history of the league to earn a contract that averages $70 million per year.

“I think $70M is the number for Lamar,” McCartney said, per Jason La Canfora of casino.org. “The way I look at it, if I’m Lamar, I’m 17 games away from finding out what I’m worth on the open market.”

Ravens Have Big Decision to Make on Lamar Jackson’s Contract

Getty Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The way things stand with Jackson’s contract, the Ravens have very little leverage when it comes to these negotiations. They could have gotten ahead of this situation by negotiating a new deal with Jackson this offseason, but instead, the front office has put itself in a position where it will have virtually no choice but to give him a new contract next year.

Of course, if Jackson struggles like he did last year again in 2026, that could influence how Baltimore approaches these negotiations, but he has proven time and again throughout his career that he is not a guy worth betting against. A big season for both Jackson and the Ravens will get underway in Week 1 with a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.