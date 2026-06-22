Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Accused of ‘Regressing’ Heading Into 2026 Season

Colin Cowherd has said some harsh things about Lamar Jackson throughout his career, specifically before and after the two-time MVP was drafted.

But let’s not dwell on the past, shall we?

Nonetheless, Cowherd recently made some comments regarding Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens, and how they will fare in 2026.

Per a Baltimore Ravens article, expectations for the 2026 Ravens are high. Their over/under win total of 11.5 is tied for the highest in the league with the Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colin Cowherd Says Lamar Jackson Regressed in 2025

Cowherd believes the Baltimore Ravens will finish under 11.5 wins due to a multitude of reasons.

“You know how hard it is to win 12 games in [the AFC North]?” Cowherd said on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” “They’ve got a new head coach. The Ravens have a new offensive coordinator. They have a new defensive coordinator. And you and I all watched Lamar Jackson last year. He regressed. His rushing numbers went down to less than 30 yards a game. … They were 8-9 last year.”

Though Baltimore had a rough season last year, let’s be fair. Lamar Jackson was barely available for the 2025 season dealing with hamstring, knee, ankle, and toe injuries.

The fact the Ravens even had a chance at the playoffs is a miracle. They were a field goal away from clinching a playoff berth in 2025 after the disastrous season they had.

To make things worse, Baltimore’s schedule was a bit tough to start the season. In contrast to this year, Baltimore’s schedule to open the season is not as bad considering they have the Colts and Saints in the first two weeks of the season.

Cowherd mentioned the tough stretch the Ravens have to go through during this season.

“Cowherd went on to say that the Ravens have a difficult stretch between Weeks 7-14 that includes games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.

Lamar Jackson’s Health Remain Crucial

We saw what the Baltimore Ravens were without Lamar Jackson during the 2025 campaign. You know how that ended up. I say that to say Lamar Jackson is the Baltimore Ravens’ lifeline. It is astounding how much different the team looks when he’s not on the field.

The biggest knock on Jackson’s career so far is that he can’t seem to get over the hump and get to the Super Bowl. He’s accomplished everything else in his young career.

The two-time MVP has to stay healthy for the Baltimore Ravens to even sniff a Super Bowl. With a new head coach and coaching staff, Baltimore will be primed for a playoff position, but this roster has the potential to do great things.

The problem is we’ve been saying the same thing about the Ravens since 2019. They’ve had impressive seasons yet have not been to a Super Bowl.

When the lights shine brightest, players have to step up. Now, the team will look to Jesse Minter to lead the team to Super Bowl glory.