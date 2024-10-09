Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Agrees With Jayden Daniels About QB Comparisons

Comparisons are inevitable, but Lamar Jackson doesn’t think it’s fair for rookie Jayden Daniels to be compared with him. The starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens agreed with Washington Commanders rookie Daniels shutting down any comparison talk ahead of the two facing off at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, October 13.

Daniels wants no part of being heralded as the next Jackson. The No.2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft made that clear to ESPN’s John Keim: “At the end of the day I want to be known as Jayden Daniels and not the next such and such.”

Naturally, Jackson was quickly asked for a response. The two-time league MVP told reporters, including Keim’s colleague Jamison Hensley, “I agree. He’s his own player, he’s his own man. At the end of the day we’re just trying to make a name by ourselves, not anyone else, so I agree with him.”

Both players are wisely trying to stay above the fray, but there’s no escaping the inevitable connections being made in the media. Observers see two Heisman Trophy winners who are just as dangerous running with the ball as they are attacking defenses through the air.

Both have their respective teams winning and doing so in style, making Week 6 the ideal opportunity for Jackson to reassert his status as the premier dual-threat playmaker in football.

Lamar Jackson Has a Point to Prove

Jackson has something to prove, something that goes beyond showing Daniels still has a ways to go before reaching his status in the pros. Proving his doubters wrong by winning a championship remains atop Jackson’s to-do list, so stacking another W in the win column is more important this week.

Every NFL fan knows Jackson can amass numbers and spectacular highlights in bunches. He was on MVP-level form during the 41-38 overtime win at the expense of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

Four touchdown passes and a 119.9 rating earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The award and stat line are the brass tacks of the brilliant brand of football Jackson is playing this season. Yet, his more lasting impact is being measured by improbable, ad-libbed big plays.

None was better than the recovered fumble, stiff arm to avoid pressure and touchdown pass thrown to tight end Isaiah Likely in Cincinnati. Multiple angles of this off-script spectacular were highlighted by Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Plays like this make Jackson the player everybody wants to see, but he admits he can’t help watch some of Daniels’ exploits.

Jayden Daniels is Gaining High-Profile Fans

Daniels’ highlights are becoming compulsory viewing, even for Jackson, who’s been checking out some of the first-year signal-caller’s best plays on social media. Jackson declared, “Man, he’s going off,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

There’s something fitting about Jackson keeping tabs on Daniels. The rookie sensation is doing things usually only reserved for No. 8.

They share the distinction of gashing defenses with “1,000+ pass yards and 200+ rush yards,” according to The 33rd Team.

Jackson and Daniels are putting defenses in impossible binds each week. Teams that try and contain them in the pocket still find themselves beaten in coverage. Forcing them off platform only results in big plays from what should be unfavorable situations.

Both of these quarterbacks are becoming one-man offenses. In the process, they are changing expectations for those playing football’s most important position.

Neither can avoid comparison, but the more immediate concern is winning a crunch game. Jackson has the Ravens on a three-game win streak, while Daniels has won four straight.

Maintaining momentum matters more to the Ravens than where their award-winning quarterback ranks against an obvious contender to his throne.