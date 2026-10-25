Ravens Make Lamar Jackson Decision Official 90 Minutes Before Bengals Showdown

The Baltimore Ravens now know who will be on the field with less than two hours to go before their Week 7 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore enters the game with a 4-2 record and is in second place in the AFC North division, with the Cleveland Browns in first place with the same record. The Bengals sit at 3-2 and are at the bottom of the division.

With the biggest decision of the weekend being whether quarterback Lamar Jackson will play in Week 7 or not with the ankle injury, the Ravens have made that decision final. They also decided the game-day fate of four other players.

Baltimore Ravens Make Final Decision on Lamar Jackson

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 27: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Bengals won 32-14. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Ravens announced their final decisions on five players, as they released their Week 7 inactives. Jackson was among those ruled out for the game.

In four games this season, Jackson has completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He added 144 yards on 19 carries and 1 touchdown.

Lamar Jackson is Out With Tyler Huntley Starting Third Game as Ravens QB

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 11: Tyler Huntley #5 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after his team’s 30-23 win against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jackson was ruled out of the Bengals’ Week 7 game on Saturday. Multiple outlets reported that Tyler Huntley would start for the third time this season.

“Ravens rule QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on Saturday. “It will be Tyler Huntley for third straight start.” “Ravens ruled out Lamar Jackson (ankle) for Sunday’s game against the Bengals,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported. “Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley will start his third straight game for Baltimore.”

Huntley has appeared in three games this season, starting two. He has completed 70.8% of his passes for 429 yards and 3 touchdowns with 0 interceptions. Huntley has also rushed for 68 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Ravens’ offense will look very different without Jackson in the game. They are 1-1 without Jackson starting this season.

Huntley does have a similar style of play to Jackson’s as a mobile quarterback. Baltimore is more willing to throw the football with Jackson than Huntley, though.

Expect Derrick Henry to get a lot of touches, with at least 20 carries. Huntley will also get his carries as well.

This is a critical game for the Ravens, as they need a win against a good Bengals team. A loss in this contest could send Baltimore to the bottom of the division standings.

Jackson is such a key part of this offense, but they have had to play two games without him. This third game might be the most important of the season if the Ravens want to keep their momentum.