Ravens Warned Against Relying on ‘Past Their Prime’ NFL All-Pro Duo

In the NFL, there is a line in the sand when everyone automatically thinks you’re washed up. That line is the day you go from 29 to 30 years old. That’s it. Not hard to identify.

Recent NFL history has shown us those types of assumptions might not be so accurate anymore — reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford is 38 years old and is the 4th over-30 MVP in the last decade.

It won’t stop the naysayers from pointing out when they think people are too old to be elite NFL stars. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the Baltimore Ravens aging backfield duo of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry having a drop-off in their play as the “worst case scenario” for the Ravens in 2026.

“Here’s where we point out that a serious quarterback injury would be the worst-case scenario for any team that has an entrenched starter,” Knox wrote on June 15. “It’s fair to wonder, though, how much Jackson’s health played a role in last season’s decline as a scrambler. Jackson averaged a career-low 5.2 rushing attempts per game and has seen a decline in rushes per game in three straight seasons. The reality is that even the best dual-threat quarterbacks tend to rely on their legs less later in their careers. Jackson is still only 29 years old, but he may be past his prime as a running quarterback.